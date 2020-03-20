Recently-built property is an excellent family home

A beautifully finished detached contemporary home which provides excellent family accommodation is now for sale.

Stalmero, at 49A Mary Street in Dunoon, is a very well presented and recently constructed detached house of timber frame construction and white pebble dash finish and all under dark grey slate effect concrete tiles with low to no maintenance UPVC soffits and rainwater goods.

Presented by Robb Residential, the house provides contemporary family accommodation laid out over two light and bright and easily managed levels and is set amid broadly level grounds which are bounded by a stone wall to one side and a timber fence to the other.

The property comprises: main front doors to entrance hallway, bedroom 1/home study/TV snug, 1 x window to front gardens, bedroom two with box window to front gardens, sliding door to fitted walk in wardrobe space, sliding door to ensuite shower room.

The entrance hallway leads to family shower room, kitchen come dining room/entertainment space, fully integrated appliances with changeable mood lighting, induction hob, hot/filter tap, island bar with 8 seated dining room table, bi-fold doors to outdoor patio area ideal for alfresco dining. From the kitchen, to utility room, rear door to greater gardens.

Via a bespoke open plan staircase with glass riser to first floor landing, bedroom 3 with 1 x window to front gardens, ensuite shower room, access to loft space, additional storage cupboard, formal contemporary sitting room with 4 x velux windows, glass balconette overlooking rear gardens, w/c, bedroom 4 (master), window to front gardens, open plan walk in wardrobe space, ensuite bathroom, with bath and walk in shower.

Outbuildings include a composite resin BBQ hut which can seat circa 15-20 people, additional exposed stone/slate roof outbuilding (requiring work), ideal for use as a gym/home office/games room/art studio. There is an outdoor bowling/putting green, concrete foundations for erection of greenhouse. The seller advise that power and internet cabling has been taken to both outbuildings.

The front gardens are mainly to level lawn bounded by a shallow exposed stone wall; slate pathway leads to front door, via sandstone piers and wrought iron gates to private gravel driveway which leads to rear vehicular turning, hard standing and parking. The rear gardens are mainly to lawn and a bounded by a hedge to one side and a timber fence to the other.

Stalmero is a situated to the south western edge of the town of Dunoon. Stalmero is a beautifully finished detached contemporary home which provides excellent family accommodation and is located within a pleasant and quiet street.

The centre of the bustling town of Dunoon is only about half a mile and is a pleasant walk from the house. Dunoon is the main town of the Cowal Peninsula and has a complete range of shopping, leisure and professional services. The town has a good range of welcoming pubs and restaurants, a theatre, cinema, swimming pool and leisure centre.

Located on the scenic Cowal Peninsula in Argyll, Stalmero is within close proximity from both the Caledonian McBrayne and Western Ferries terminals from where there are frequent passenger and vehicular sailings across to Gourock. From here, the road and public transport links make it possible to commute on a daily basis to Glasgow and the central belt.

It is equally possible to drive to Glasgow via Loch Lomond which takes a little longer but is via some of the most famous and breathtaking countryside in western Scotland.

Dunoon is the gateway to the Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park and can easily be described as having some of the most dramatic and picturesque scenery in the west of Scotland, it is indeed an outdoor enthusiasts playground.

As with most parts of Scotland, one is never too far from a golf course and Dunoon is no exception – the district having three challenging courses, Cowal Golf Course being the closest at only 1.75 miles away from Stalmero.

The expanding Holy Loch Marina is nearby with its berthing and associated chandlery services, an excellent base from which to sail and explore the world- famous lower Clyde and Kyles of Bute inland sea lochs and waterways.

Sea fishing is available on the Firth of Clyde and it is possible to fish for salmon and sea trout by permit on some of the rivers and lochs of the district.

Some of the local estates can, by arrangement, offer rough and commercial low ground shooting as well as opportunities to stalk for roe, sika and red deer.

The area is renowned for its spectacular scenery and there are near endless walks, hill climbs and quiet country roads offering wonderful rambling and cycling country.

The agents will consider offers over £299,999.

