Open countryside surrounds restored small holding

A small holding with equestrian and livery facilities and about 22 acres, in a lovely rural setting surrounded by open countryside, is now for sale.

Presented by Bell Ingram, Deanhead Steading is an exceptional five-bedroom equestrian property with exciting business development potential In lovely open countryside near Dunfermline sits a stunning smallholding with equestrian and livery facilities.

Launched on the market by Bell Ingram at offers over £575,000, five-bedroom Deanhead Steading at Roscobie is the perfect home for horse lovers as it comes complete with a nine stable block, foaling box, pony box, equestrian arena and outbuildings.

Owners Julie Irvine and her husband Frank oversaw its construction in 2002 when it was just a derelict cow barn (farmhouse is still on site) dating from the late 1800s.

Julie recalled: ‘At the time I worked in Edinburgh and my husband worked in Perth so its location close to the M90 was ideal for our commute. It had 22 acres of land, an arena and a stable … the only catch was that it didn’t have a house!’

Undeterred, the Irvines lived on site in a Portacabin for 18 months as their vision came to life, ultimately creating a striking steading property which has been thoughtfully designed and finished to a standard which can only be appreciated by viewing. The layout of additional guest accommodation also makes it ideal for a dependent relative, guest accommodation or for potential income from holiday letting.

Julie continued: ‘Deanhead is a very special place to live and it has not been an easy decision to sell. However, after almost two decades here, we feel the time is right to pass it onto new owners.

‘Its land, facilities and location make it an extremely versatile property and while there’s the potential to develop a much larger equestrian operation, it’s equally suited to a buyer with their own horses who just wants a private yard.

‘We are right on the back door of Blairadam Forest so there’s good off-road hacking. Lochore is a 10-minute box ride away and there are lots of small shows in the area. Although it’s quiet up on the hill we are just five minutes from the motorway.

‘The whole property sits on a slight slope and if you walk up to the top of the fields you can see Berwick Law, right round to Edinburgh Castle, the Forth Bridges, West Lothian, right round to the Harthill masts. When I walk the dogs I just love looking right over the top at the amazing views.’

The accommodation at Deanhead is laid out over a single storey. Entrance is through a hardwood timber door opening onto an entrance vestibule which has a large cupboard for coats and boots, and to the side is a utility room.

The sitting/dining room has a vaulted ceiling with exposed roof joists and a feature stone wall. There are three windows to the rear and to the front is a cart arch window and an external door to the cobbled courtyard. The focal log burning stove is at one end of the room and there is ample room for a dining table and chairs at the opposite end.

The kitchen is fitted with base and wall mounted units with woodblock worktops and there is a small breakfast bar, an integrating dishwasher, fridge freezer and an inset Belling range cooker with a hood above and tiled splashbacks. The inset Belfast-style sink has a mixer tap. Glazed double doors with side screens open to an enclosed garden to the rear.

Planning permission was granted (but has now lapsed) to extend the kitchen into the office next door and also add a large sunroom into the south facing courtyard area to create a large dining kitchen/family room to the buyers’ own taste. The office could also offer potential to extend the kitchen, subject to the necessary planning consent, or be used as an additional bedroom if required.

Opposite the office is the family bathroom which has a white suite comprising WC, wash basin and free-standing roll top bath with claw feet and a mixer tap shower. There is a further corner shower with screening and full tiling, a tiled floor, a towel radiator, timber lining to dado height and a window to the courtyard.

To complete this section of the house there are two bedrooms, one is a small double room with a window to the rear. The second bedroom has an en suite shower room comprising WC, wash basin and shower with screening and tiling with natural light from a sun tunnel. There are an additional two storage cupboards in the hall.

From the hall is an integral link door to the guest area. The inner hall has an oak floor and a cart arch window overlooking the courtyard.

The guest area has two further double bedrooms and there is a large shower room with a white suite comprising WC, wash basin and a corner ‘steam room’ shower cubicle which has an integrated sound system. There is a towel radiator and a window to the rear.

The guest sitting room is a particularly attractive room with a vaulted ceiling and exposed roof trusses, corner log burning stove, oak floor and a cart arch window which encloses French doors to the front garden. Its open plan layout features a kitchenette area with wall mounted units, worktops, an inset corner sink with mixer tap, electric oven, gas hob and over hood and tiled splashback. A hardwood door opens through to a garden room with surrounding double-glazed windows and French doors to the garden.

From the sitting room is a pine staircase giving access to an upper mezzanine room which could be used as a studio, games room or a further en suite bedroom. The room has an oak floor and a large window with elevated views extending out over the Firth of Forth to the road and rail bridges. The en suite bathroom comprises WC, wash basin and a free standing roll top bath with claw feet.

Carl Warden from Bell Ingram said: ‘Deanhead Steading is an exceptional equestrian property in an excellent location which enjoys enviable privacy while still being close to the M90 and all the amenities of Dunfermline. We are expecting a great deal interest so prompt viewing is definitely recommended.’

The agents will consider offers over £575,000.

For more information click HERE.