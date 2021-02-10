Offers over £2.4million for Scottish estate

A beautiful estate in the south of Scotland is now available for sale.

Presented by Savills, Mosspeeble is a most attractive and peacefully situated amenity and woodland estate extending to about 1,130 acres in total.

At its core lies Mosspeeble House, a fully modernised period farmhouse with well appointed accommodation, a traditional courtyard steading and well maintained grounds. There are two cottages which are currently let and provide a useful income.

The farmland is currently let on a seasonal basis for grazing. As a result the estate requires very little input by the owner in terms of either equipment, time or finance.

The diverse terrain combined with the extensive woodland offers spectacular riding and walking country and for the sporting enthusiast there is first class driven shooting, roe stalking and duck flighting and the occasional grouse. Unusually, it is possible to drive across much of the estate by 4WD vehicle, allowing easy access for sport, management or simply enjoyment of the natural environment.

The extensive native woodlands planted over the last 15 years have enhanced the landscape and provide a magnificent backdrop which revolves with the seasons. Careful planning and much thought has been given to planting the right species in the most suitable environment. There is scope for some stands to be managed as productive broadleaves through selective pruning and thinning to produce valuable end timber, although not for another 50 – 70 years.

Mosspeeble Housestands proudly and enjoys a westerly aspect immediately surrounded by immaculate grounds. It is approached from the west by a tree lined drive which crosses the Ewes Water before sweeping past the in-bye fields and terminating in a gravel sweep at the back of the house.

The house dates from around 1860 and is believed to have been designed by the renowned Scottish architect William Burn.

The fine ashlar dressed stone elevations and margins are very much typical of his style. The well-proportioned rooms naturally flow one to another and benefit from a wonderful light atmosphere. Between 2003 and 2004 the house underwent an extensive and sympathetic refurbishment including re-wiring, re-plumbing, damp proofing and was re-roofed. Great care was taken to enhance a wealth of period features and to ensure new finishes were in keeping and of quality befitting of a period country house.

The accommodation over two storeys is as laid out on the accompanying floor plans and photographs. A large open plan kitchen, two reception rooms, a study, utility room and cloak room all combine to offer ample entertaining space with practicality for a family who enjoy country living. Planning permission was obtained in 2019 for the erection of a garden room along the western elevation of the house which would link the kitchen and drawing room.

There are two staircases linked by a door on the mezzanine landing. The front stairs lead from the reception hall to a galleried landing off which there is a principal bedroom with an en suite bathroom and two further bedrooms with a shared bathroom.

The back stairs lead to a further two bedrooms and a bathroom.

The house stands in attractive gardens mainly down to lawn and flanked by mature trees to the south. To the south of the house lies an extensive open area of lawn running down to the Mosspeeble Burn. Beyond the burn a series of mown paths meander through the woodlands. A short distance from the rear of the house, running along the rear wall of the courtyard, is a productive vegetable garden and a large greenhouse holding a well-established grape vine and nectarine and peach trees.

Mosspeeble Cottage is situated to the north east of the house in a private position at the foot of White Hill. Of stone construction under a slate roof, the accommodation over a single storey comprises a sitting room, kitchen, two bedrooms and a bathroom. It sits within an enclosed garden with a gravelled parking area to the rear. It is occupied under the terms of a Short Assured Tenancy.

Hartrith Cottage is situated in an elevated position to the east of the farmhouse with truly exceptional views to the south down the Ewes Valley. Of stone construction under a slate roof, the accommodation over one and half storeys comprises a sitting room, kitchen, three bedrooms and a bathroom. To the side of the cottage is an enclosed garden and outbuilding. It is occupied under the terms of a Private Residential Tenancy.

Mosspeeble is located in the scenic Ewes Valley which graduates northwards from Langholm into the Southern Uplands. This glorious corner of Dumfriesshire is one Scotland’s genuinely rural areas, with a small population, no major conurbations and a landscape characterised by undulating valleys interspersed with woodland against a backdrop of heather hills. Accessibility is, however, excellent.

The M6 motorway is just 19 miles to the south and provides a fast link into the heart of England. Carlisle railway station (26 miles) is on the main west coast line, with journey times to London taking just under four hours.

The town of Langholm lies at the foot of the valley six miles from the estate and just eight miles from the English Border. Langholm sits between four hills in the River Esk Valley.

Known by many as the ‘The Muckle Toon’, Langholm is regarded to be the first of the Borders towns despite actually being in Dumfriesshire. It offers a good range of local facilities, as well as both primary and secondary schools. Further afield, Carlisle has a wide range of professional services and shopping facilities, as does Hawick (18 miles) to the north. Private schooling is available near Carlisle at Austin Friars School and the preparatory school of St Mary’s is located in Melrose (36 miles) and there are many private schools in and around Edinburgh.

Riding has always been a focal point for the local community, with the Buccleuch and nearby Liddesdale Hunts and the tradition of Borders common ridings. The Langholm common riding is in July and celebrates the town’s history and tradition. The rideouts involve hundreds of riders trotting out of the town and along its borders to commemorate the practice from 13th and 15th centuries when there were frequent raids.

The wider area offers a wealth of outdoor activities. In addition to the nearby Border Esk, the Tweed is only 30 miles away, and the Teviot, Annan and Nith offer excellent fishing in close proximity. There are many golf courses in the area, including a picturesque nine hole course at Langholm, and a championship course at The Roxburghe near Kelso, (40 miles). In addition to Mosspeeble’s own fine sport many Borders estates let out driven pheasant, partridge and grouse shooting of the highest quality. The Kielder Forest and Reservoir and Lake District National Park are within easy reach offering wonderful routes for both walkers and cyclists.

The agents will consider offers over £2.4million.