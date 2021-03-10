Offers over £2.2million for a stunning Grade A mansion

A spectacular Category A listed mansion, regarded as one of the finest residential positions in the West of Scotland, is available for sale.

Presented by Savills, Bargany is a familiar name in the history of southwest Scotland. The Kennedys of Bargany lived here in Bargany Keep from 1455 to 1631, when the stones from the Keep were used to build Bargany House in 1681. Alterations and additions to the house were carried out in the 19th century by the Earl of Stair.

It is a Grade A listed building, located in Girvan, South Ayrshire, and retains much of the impressive original pre-Adam plasterwork and carvings. The house fell into disrepair in the 1970s and was completely refurbished in the 1980s. Within the last 10 years, the property has undergone further detailed and careful renovations, restoring the original features while blending new contemporary finishes.

Bargany House is one of the finest Category A Listed mansions.

It is the first unfortified mansion house in Scotland, built in the late 17th century. It comprises a a four storey building, with crow stepped end gables.

Magnificent reception rooms are spacious and elegant. The standard of plasterwork and panelling is of the highest quality and the decoration throughout is outstanding.

Though sizeable and historic, the house has been refurbished to an exceptional standard and has since developed into a large but easily manageable family home. Large windows throughout the house ensure that it feels light and airy.

For a house of this age there is a large and impressive modern kitchen divided into a cooking area and a bright living room with views down the drive and over the park. The dining room is adjacent to the kitchen.

Over the ground floor, there is a study, cinema, games room, billiard room and gymnasium.

There are also various domestic rooms. The principal bedroom suite is very generous and seven of the other bedrooms have en suite bathrooms.

Within Bargany there is a fully renovated annexe in the south wing with both separate entrance and integral access.

The surrounding grounds of around 7 acres consist of formal gardens, lawn and woodland with the house being situated at the centre of the property in the heart of the Bargany Estate. The valley of the Girvan Water is one of the most beautiful in southwest Scotland and the river runs by the north of the house.

It is surrounded by 1200 acres of pasture, woodland and gardens. The views are spectacular and unrivalled over the Bargany Estate parkland and the Girvan Water below.

The house is accessed down a 3/4 mile drive from the road, through impressive gate piers, passing beautiful woodland, rhododendrons and an ornamental lake.

This remarkable, unspoilt and protected view is why generations of owners have continued to invest in, love and enjoy the house.

Peter Gillespie, property agent, said: ‘Quite simply one of the most perfect examples of a period mansion house not only in Scotland but also, in my view, the whole of the UK. The blend of extraordinary elegance and grandeur with contemporary style and comfort has been achieved with flair and authenticity, while the unspoilt and protected view is another reason why generations of owners have continued to invest in, love and enjoy this private jewel of a house.’

For further details, visit HERE.

The agents will consider offers over £2,200,000.