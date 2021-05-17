Offers over £1.6 million to buy this Scottish estate

A compact residential estate with outstanding views over the River Tay to the hills beyond is for sale – with a closing date on May 19 2021.

With a principal house in Highland Perthshire, two detached cottages, grazing land, salmon fishing rights and woodland, it is available as a whole or in lots.

Presented by Bell Ingram, Eastertyre House in Logierate, Pitlochry, is of stone construction with a slate roof, with parts of the house dating back to the 1500s. It has been altered and enlarged over the years and now provides an excellent balance of accommodation.

Now requiring total renovation and extensive specialist works, Eastertyre House cannot be viewed internally for reasons of health and safety. An internal virtual tour is available together with a specialist report.

Eastertyre Cottage from the late 1800s, it is of stone construction with a slate roof. During the 1970s the house was altered and enlarged to incorporate the adjacent barn.

Eastertyre Cottage now requires modernisation and improvement. The valuation given in the Home Report relates to the Cottage and the immediate garden grounds and grassed area to the south. Additional land and woodland have been made available over and above the consideration of the Home Report.

Tombane Cottage dates from the early 1800s and has been extended over the years including the addition of the sun porch. Tombane Cottage also requires modernisation and improvement.

The valuation given in the Home Report relates to the cottage, the outbuildings and garden ground only. Additional land has been made available over and above the consideration of the Home Report. The property is currently occupied and internal viewing is by virtual tour.

The Macaulay Institute for soil research classifies most of the ground to the north as Grade 6. The remaining land is a mix of grades being Grade 5 in front of Eastertyre House, Grade 4 on either side of the track leading to Tombane Cottage, and a small area adjacent to the public road is Grade 3.2

There are several areas of mixed amenity woodland, some of which is open grazed. In the centre of the Estate, extending to 3.88 ha (9.58 acres), is a rectangular block of dense conifers and some larch. The woodland area as a whole extends to about 69.72 ha (172.29 acres).

There are rights to fish for salmon, either from the bank or with a boat, along a 0.25 miles stretch of a single bank of the River Tay. The beat has not been fished for some time and there are no records available. Access to the beat is over a neighbouring area of land.

Within in the boundary of Eastertyre is a Site of Special Scientific Interest (Logierait Mires). The site is important for its breeding population of northern blue damselfly. The old curling pond and a series of basin mires within the woodland are the only known location for this nationally rare species in east Perth and Kinross.

Within the boundary of the Estate there are ruined remains of Balnafuran, an older property. Should Eastertyre be sold in lots, the area of Balnafuran, extending to 0.81 ha (2.00 acres) and coloured yellow on the site plan, together with a vehicular right of access and a right to connect to the existing services, will be retained by the Seller.

If the Eastertyre is sold as a whole, Balnafuran will remain part of the Estate. In the event that the purchaser or their successors in title obtains planning permission to carry out any residential development of the Balnafuran ruins, within a period of 25 years of the date of sale, the purchaser or their successors in title shall pay to the seller 25% of the uplift in value of the land.

In the north section of the Estate lies a circular stone enclosure which is the private family burial ground. This is specifically excluded from the sale and the seller will retain a right of access to the burial ground.

Eastertyre Estate is situated in an elevated, gently rising position above the Tay Valley and has outstanding south facing views. Approached by a private road, the property has a lovely rural setting yet only two miles from the village of Ballinluig.

Pitlochry is a popular Victorian spa town with a range of individual shops. There is a bank, a post office, a supermarket, a petrol station, new medical centre, two dentists and a well-respected High School. Pitlochry also has a Festival Theatre, a salmon fish ladder, two distilleries and several popular hotels and restaurants.

Eastertyre is within easy driving distance of some of Scotland’s best independent schools including Craigclowan, Strathallan, Kilgraston, Glenalmond, Ardvreck and Morrison’s Academy. The A9 is about two miles away and Pitlochry train station has regular direct services to Inverness, Edinburgh, Glasgow, and a London sleeper service.

The River Tay is lovely to fish and is well known amongst salmon fishermen, and there is trout fishing in local lochs. In addition to rafting and canoeing on the Grandtully rapids, a variety of watersports take place on Lochs Tay, Earn, Rannoch and Tummel, and for golfers there are local courses at Strathtay, Aberfeldy, Kenmore, Pitlochry and Taymouth Castle.

The countryside surrounding Eastertyre has some of the most famous beauty spots in Scotland including Glen Lyon, The Falls of Dochart, Kenmore on Loch Tay, The Queen’s View at Loch Tummel, the Pass of Killiecrankie, Schiehallion and Ben Lawers. Ben-Y-Vrackie and Schiehallion are amongst several nearby hills popular with hill walkers.

For further details, visit HERE.

The agents will consider offers over £1.6 million.