Offers over £1.25million for Edinburgh property

A stunning modern house is available for sale in Edinburgh, for offers over £1.25million.

Presented by Knight Frank, this beautiful A-listed house has been carefully renovated by the current owners and combines elegant living and entertaining space with up to six double bedrooms and three bathrooms.

It showcases wonderful original features throughout, including intricate cornicing, panelling and working shutters.

Located in a handsome terrace in a prime location, with a garden and garage, this is an example of a New Town home at its very best. There is also secondary accommodation at garden level which has the potential to become a one bedroom flat or a home office.

The main door entrance opens into a large vestibule. Immediately upon entering, there is a sense of the space and grandeur of the property, as well as the interior design and attention to detail.

This unusual house is laid out over four floors with the ground floor being at the top. This level primarily provides elegant living space in the form of a drawing room with a beautiful curved wall and stunning southerly views of Calton Hill.

There is a large study which could also work well as a further reception room or double bedroom. There is a guest bedroom to the front of the house with an en suite shower room. Also to the front is a boot room which could work well as a bedroom.

On the lower ground floor there is a large sitting room with a wood burner set into the original range, in what would have been the original kitchen for the house.

Also on this floor is the principal bedroom with a smart contemporary en suite shower room. The family bathroom and a double bedroom currently used as a dressing room complete this floor.

On the next floor, there is direct access to the garden, garage and parking. This is where you find the kitchen, utility room and the stunning dining room which is flooded with natural light and has lovely views to the south.

There is existing planning permission to alter parts of this floor to create a more open plan kitchen/dining/living space. A bedroom, WC and utility room can also be found on this floor.

Outside, there is a landscaped south facing garden which is very sheltered and can be a wonderful sun trap in the summer months. There is a large decked area which is ideal for outside dining. In addition, there is a double garage.

The separate accommodation is accessed from the rear of the building. Currently a blank canvas, this space consists of two main rooms.

Subject to the usual planning consents, this has the potential to be converted into a one bedroom flat or an office.

For further details, visit HERE.

The agents will consider offers over £1,275,000