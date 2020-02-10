New residents find Balloch Park a perfect fit

Maggie, Steven, and Jon are celebrating being the very first residential buyers to move into the Balloch Park residential, holiday home, and buy to let development at Mains of Taymouth country estate at Kenmore.

Having moved up from the Central Belt late last year, Maggie Greig is enjoying life in Kenmore, describing the Balloch Park development of luxury custom built lodges, as a “real community”, where she feels “looked after” as if by her own family.

“I saw the development advertised in a magazine, and couldn’t wait to come up and view it, as I was specifically looking for a lodge development that was residential, and not just for occasional use,” she said. “I was so impressed by the development when I saw it in the flesh – the lodges are fantastic, easy to maintain, but with such character. It was wonderful to be able to put my own touches into the lodge, even choosing paint colours on the walls.”

For Steven Brogan and Jon Iddon, both retired professionals from England, relocating to Highland Perthshire is the realisation of a long held dream, which took seven years to complete.

They too are now happily settled at Balloch Park, having enjoyed putting their own stamp onto their lodge property, which was built to order by Blairish Restorations, Mains of Taymouth’s in-house builders.

“We’re delighted with our new home,” said Steven. “Balloch Park is absolutely perfect for our needs.”

Steven explained that they had been unable to sell their property in England when they first planned to relocate to Scotland in 2012.

“We had wanted to move to Braemar in 2012, but with no buyer forthcoming, the plan to relocate to Scotland was put on hold, remaining just a pipe dream,” he said.

It was a holiday to Highland Perthshire in 2017 that reignited the desire to find a suitable property and make that dream a reality. “We fell in love with the area, it just blew us away in terms of the beautiful scenery, and the amount of activities you can do here,” said Jon. “On our return home we resolved to try to sell again, and to find something which met our needs here in Highland Perthshire.”

“The following year, in December 2018, we too saw Balloch Park advertised in a magazine,” he said. “We were very excited, as it seemed ideal, and we made an appointment to come up from Harrogate to view, which, frustratingly, we then had to cancel due to bad weather. We took the plunge and put our property back on the market however, and came back up to Kenmore as soon as we could, staying on the estate in the Maxwells holiday apartments. We finally had our viewing appointment with Estate Manager Peter Bancroft, who was extremely informative, and decided for definite that the development was for us.”

“We chose a slightly larger kitchen, upgraded the kitchen units, and modified the layout to suit. We’re absolutely delighted with the finished result. Everyone on the estate has been so welcoming – we also feel like we are joining a real community,” he added.

Since moving in Steven make curtains and blinds from scratch, having bought a sewing machine from nearby crafting centre, Karelia House. “I ordered twenty seven metres of Harris Tweed direct from the island for my own Roman Blinds and curtains!” said Steven. “I attended some sewing classes at Karelia House, and was then able to approach the task with confidence. The move has definitely brought out my creative streak.”

“Maybe it’s being surrounded by such inspiring scenery, with mountains and rivers all around. I wanted to put my own touches into the lodge and I’m very pleased with the results!”

All three new residents agree that living at Balloch Park offers them a new relaxed pace of life.

“I’m going to have lots of time to indulge in new pastimes,” said Maggie, “Balloch Park really does have it all – the location, the views, and these lovely lodges – I am simply delighted to be here,” she said.

Prices at Balloch Park are currently from £179,900 for a range of sustainable timber lodges.

Complete with large and airy living/dining/kitchen areas, sleek custom built kitchens with stainless steel appliances, floor to ceiling windows, and stunning aspect ceilings with skylights, the lodges are cited on spacious plots with plenty of scope for outdoor living.

The development enjoys an idyllic location to the east of the main Mains of Taymouth estate with Drummond Hill on one side and the banks of the River Tay on the other. The market town of Aberfeldy is just six miles away with easy access to Scotland’s Central Belt. Edinburgh and Glasgow are each around an hour and a half away.

All owners at Balloch Park are given preferential access to Mains of Taymouth’s many facilities such as the nine hole golf course and the riding stables.

Please contact Peter Bancroft, Estate Manager, on 01887 830226.

Check out www.ballochpark.co.uk, for further details on the current phase, or email at info@ballochpark.co.uk.