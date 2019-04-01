New managing partner takes over at Bell Ingram

Bell Ingram has announced that Mark Mitchell will become its new managing partner from today.

Graham Lumby will continue to represent the independent firms of chartered surveyors as chairman.

The rural land and property experts have professionals spanning a range of services, from forestry and mapping to architecture and farm sales.

The firm has a rich heritage and will celebrate its 120th year in November.

Mark joined the firm as a trainee in 1993 and has subsequently fulfilled various senior management roles, latterly as partner in charge of Estate Agency and Health and Safety.

A Rural Leader and current Vice Chair of the Perthshire Agricultural Society, Mark is a stalwart of the local community with an unwavering commitment to the sector.

Mark said: ‘The future is bright for Bell Ingram. The change in leadership signals a new direction for the firm; with ambitious plans for growth underway for the next five years spelling exciting times ahead for the business.

‘The current economic and regulatory environments continue to present land-based businesses with opportunities and challenges in areas on which Bell Ingram is ideally placed to advise.

‘I look forward to the challenges of being managing partner, working with my colleagues to continue to deliver the outstanding service that sets us apart, while providing an environment where our people can flourish.

‘Graham’s tenure has been very impressive, and I am delighted that he will continue to contribute to the implementation of our strategy and our future growth. Thanks to his leadership, the firm is in an excellent position. I’m delighted to have the opportunity to build on this success and see us go from strength to strength.’

Graham added: ‘Having been with Bell Ingram for 37 years – and managing partner for the last 23 years – it is time for me to hand over the reins and I am very happy to confirm that Mark will be taking over in April. The firm has a diverse portfolio of clients and services with offices across the UK and I know that Mark will lead the firm in its continued success.’