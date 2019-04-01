A three-day focus on wellness at Mhor Festival

Mhor Festival will be returning to the banks of Loch Voil this May with wellness the focus of the three-day festival.

Set in the surroundings of Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park, award-winning Mhor Festival is welcoming hundreds of guests, performers, artists, producers and creators from across the UK to its annual gathering.

Taking place between 24 and 26 May, Mhor Festival is organised by The Mhor Collection and takes place in the grounds of the award winning Monachyle Mhor Hotel, Balquhidder, in the midst of Rob Roy country.

Mhor Festival is focusing its line-up on discussing a key trend of 2019, wellness. The festival is leading the way in putting experience at the heart of wellbeing and encourages guests to rediscover their wild side by getting back in touch with nature and themselves.

Key speakers include author Gabriella Bennett, who will be discussing her newly published book The Art of Coorie and what it is to build a strong connection with the sense of oneness and what surrounds you, be that landscapes, people or activities.

Outdoor Swimming Society ambassador, Calum MacLean, will also be sharing the stories of his water-based escapades. Brave festival goers are also welcome to take a dip into Loch Voil and immerse themselves in the true meaning of wellness.

Throughout the weekend, guests are encouraged to discover new skills and activities through a range of demonstrations and workshops held in the festival’s Dutch barn. Activities on offer range from bread making to lino painting and all festival guests are welcome to take part. Classes are bookable in advance.

The festival will also be adding to its foodie line up by introducing the Food Hall, showcasing some of Scotland’s finest produce and producers. The Mhor Collection will be serving sweet and savoury delights from their Mhor Bread and Mhor Fish.

Guest producers include Chick and Pea, Babu kitchen and Nomad Pizza. From coffee to kombucha, churros to charcuterie, there’s something to tingle every taste bud.

The Mhor family will be hosting their annual Friday Night Feast during the festival. The feast will be raising funds for the Cornhill Macmillan Centre, Perth, following the passing of a festival friend and champion chef, Andrew Fairlie. The evening will be filled with the best local and seasonal produce.

Wellness will be explored in the food and drink industry with guests treated to discussions with specialist foragers, herbalists and nutritionists. Experts in mental health and wellbeing will also take the stage to talk through their stories and give advice.

Mhor Festival runs at Monachyle Mhor near Balquhidder in the Trossachs.

To book a room at Monachyle Mhor, camping pitch, day ticket, or a yurt go to www.mhorfestival.net.