Meadowside offers an extensive and flexible home

A substantial single storey house with impressive spacious high-quality accommodation and located in a lovely bright setting is now for sale.

Presented by Galbraith, and believed to have been constructed in 1972 for a prominent Dundee family, Meadowside is a most substantial and impressive one off single storey detached property offering extensive and flexible accommodation with a lovely bright southerly aspect.

The well-presented accommodation in Balmullo, Fife, has scope either to operate as a three bedroom property with a one bedroom self-contained annexe or alternatively as one single four bedroom property.

At the heart of the house is the main sitting room with stove and lovely bright outlook over the adjacent paddocks to the south. Off the sitting room is an excellent sun room and the main dining room.

Completing the main section of the property is the kitchen with Aga, hall, three double bedrooms, family bathroom, shower room and utility room.

Internal doors lead through to the self-contained annexe, which also benefits from its own separate entrance, with kitchen/breakfast room, spacious sitting room with stove, bedroom, shower room and hall.

The annexe offers excellent living space with scope for holiday rentals, multi-generational living and such like.

There is an extensive attic which subject to all relevant consents and permissions is believed may have the potential for conversion to provide additional living space if required.

Meadowside benefits from an extensive well-stocked garden with a lovely bright southerly aspect. There is a double garage, log store and some further sheds.

Meadowside is located on the edge of the popular village of Balmullo, close to St Andrews. The village benefits from a primary school, shop, pub, post office and bowling club. A short distance to the east lies the ancient and historic university town of St Andrews, renowned worldwide as the Home of Golf and with its excellent range of specialist shops and facilities.

To the south-west Fife’s main county market town of Cupar has a very good offering of local services and a regular farmers’ market. To the north the thriving city of Dundee is home to the V&A Museum and Scott’s ship RRS Discovery.

Surrounding Balmullo is some particularly fine Scottish countryside with a lovely mix of farmland, woodland, hill and river. The result is home to an array of wildlife and provides an excellent choice for the outdoor enthusiast with walking, cycling and riding all readily available along with fishing and shooting.

There are many highly regarded golf courses in the area including the Championship Course at Carnoustie and the Old Course at St Andrews, both of which regularly host the British Open which returns to St Andrews in 2021 for its 150th anniversary. The wide open spaces of the Lomond Hills and the pretty fishing villages of Fife’s quaint East Neuk are within comfortable driving distance.

In terms of days out there are good sandy beaches at St Andrews, Tentsmuir, Kingsbarns and Elie along with a number of popular National Trust for Scotland properties such as Hill of Tarvit, Kellie Castle and Falkland Palace.

State schooling is available locally with independent schooling available at Dundee High School and also St Leonards in St. Andrews. There are railway stations in Leuchars, Cupar and Dundee with Edinburgh airport just over an hour to the south.

The agents will consider offers over £490,000