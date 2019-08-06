It’s like country living – in the heart of the city

An outstanding Edwardian mansion house in a prestigious, secluded setting, is now on the property market.

Presented for sale by Rettie, Boraston House is one of Edinburgh’s finest private family homes, on the edge of Ravelston Golf Course.

This wonderfully discreet yet superbly central property benefits from almost 7,000 sq ft of interior accommodation and over 2 acres of private landscaped garden grounds; which combine to create a unique opportunity for country style living just minutes away from the City Centre’s excellent amenities and a number of highly regarded schools.

Originally built in 1902 as a manse for St Columba’s Church in Blackhall, Boraston House is an exceptional Edwardian property, which boasts a wonderful history. The land was sold by Miss Murray-Gartshore of Ravelston Estate, and the house was then built by Reverend W.B Stevenson before being sold onto the acclaimed neurosurgeon Professor Francis John Gillingham.

Boraston House is a true rarity – an exclusive country house in a sought after city location. It occupies a large elevated plot and offers glorious open views from each of its 22 rooms as well as direct access to Ravelston Golf Course (membership permitting).

The expertly landscaped and immaculately maintained wraparound gardens comprise over 2 acres of magnificent sweeping lawns, woodland areas, ornamental ponds, an array of specimen trees, a custom-designed summer house and bespoke wrought iron gates created by the acclaimed artist and blacksmith Phil Johnson.

Internally the property is exceptionally bright and boasts a wealth of original features including ornate oak and plasterwork ceilings, a striking oak panelled dining room, arched and multi-pane leaded windows, hand-carved marble fireplaces and flagstone flooring; bespoke furnishings and versatile accommodation as follows:

Ground Floor: Turreted entrance vestibule with original flagstone floor, leading to a stunning reception hall with domed ceiling and arched feature windows. Warm and welcoming sitting room with a lovely, bright open outlook over the gardens; bespoke cabinetry, detailed cornicing, feature fireplace with marble hearth and gas fire. Impressive and exceptionally spacious double aspect drawing room, which provides a wonderful entertaining space, with two bay windows offering uninterrupted views over the manicured gardens, an ornate plasterwork ceiling and two marble fireplaces with gas fires. Grand oak panelled dining room with decorative oak ceiling, feature fireplace and double doors, which lead to a large conservatory overlooking the wraparound gardens. There is also access from the dining room to a spacious study. Custom designed contemporary Murray & Murray kitchen/breakfast room which features a range of solid walnut, white matte and duck egg blue shaker style units; silestone worktops; integrated ‘breakfast’ cupboards; central solid walnut island and a full range of integrated Bosch appliances. Tiled rear hall with back door to the driveway and access to the double garage. Spacious utility/boot room with original Belfast sinks, traditional laundry pulley, American style fridge freezer, washing machine, double boilers and plentiful storage space. Cloakroom/guest WC and wine cellar accessed from the sitting room.

First Floor: Master suite comprising a luxurious bay windowed bedroom offering uninterrupted views over the gardens, golf course and Corstorphine Hill beyond; spacious dressing room with extensive built in wardrobes, dressing table and vanity unit with wash hand basin; large bathroom with egg shaped bath, spa shower with multi-jets, two heated towel rails, wash hand basin, bidet and WC. Exceptionally light and comfortable double aspect guest room with en-suite bathroom. Family room with wonderful period features and adjoining studio / bedroom. Steps down from the family room lead to a useful annexe – also accessible from the rear hall – with a recently refurbished shower room and two double bedrooms; one of which has plans to create an open plan kitchen/sitting room which would provide ideal accommodation for an au pair / multi-generational living. Alternatively, the room could be reinstated as an eighth bedroom.

Second Floor: Double aspect bedroom – currently used as a craft room – with bowed feature wall, open outlook over the golf course, two built-in wardrobes and an adjoining box room. The second floor accommodation also offers two further double bedrooms, a family bathroom with corner bath and a spacious landing with plentiful storage.

The garden grounds are dominated by sweeping lawns surrounded by tall conifers, herbaceous borders and manicured hedges. To the north/west of the house there is a woodland area, carpeted with bluebells and bordered by a number of mature evergreen, oak, horse chestnut and yew trees – a wonderful space for children to play and explore.

There are also a number of seating areas; an ornamental pond; a raised deck overlooking the former Ravelston quarry; a large summerhouse, which was custom designed by the vendors; colourful, heavily scented rockeries and well-planted flowerbeds, abundant with peonies, honeysuckle, lavender, azaleas, roses, tulips and camellia. Of particular note are the numerous rhododendrons which surround the property and the lovely, open outlook over the golf course.

Ravelston Dykes Road is located between Murrayfield and Blackhall, an affluent and exclusive area of Edinburgh’s greenbelt situated to the west of the City Centre. The area boasts superb access to Edinburgh’s financial and business districts, shopping establishments, art galleries, museums and award-winning restaurants and is well served by a selection of independent shops and artisan cafés in nearby Stockbridge and a number of high street retailers including Sainsbury’s and Marks & Spencer at Craigleith Retail Park.

The property is positioned adjacent to Ravelston Golf Course and close to a number of recreational facilities and green open spaces including; Corstorphine Hill Nature Reserve and the woodlands of Lauriston Castle; the Water of Leith walkway; David Lloyd Leisure Club; Murrayfield Lawn Tennis Club and Murrayfield’s famous international Rugby Stadium and Ice Rink.

The area is very popular with families, largely due to its proximity to a selection of Edinburgh’s finest schools including Erskine Stewart’s Melville Schools, St George’s School for Girls, The Edinburgh Academy and Fettes College in the private sector; Blackhall Primary School and The Royal High School in the state sector.

There are easy transport links to the City Bypass, central Scotland’s motorway network (M8, M9, M90 and Queensferry Crossing), numerous bus and tram services and Edinburgh International Airport.

The agents will consider offers over £3.75million.

