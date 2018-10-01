House about that for a spook-tacular prize?

Scottish family housebuilder Mactaggart & Mickel Homes are offering a fang-tastic prize for house hunters this month.

They have a £100 John Lewis voucher up for grabs for the best Halloween costume.

Everyone who visits a Mactaggart & Mickel development during October – dressed in a suitably spooky Halloween costume – will have their photograph taken and entered into the competition.

Joanne Casey, a director at Mactaggart & Mickel Homes said: ‘The spookiest customer will win a £100 John Lewis voucher. We’re expecting lots of children to enter – and some big kids too!’

An equally spooky competition on Mactaggart & Mickel Homes’ Facebook page is offering £300 of Amazon vouchers for correctly counting the number of spooky spiders hidden in a 360° image of one of their sparkling showhomes.