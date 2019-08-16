Hopetoun was once part of a Victorian estate

An impressive home with a fascinating history is available to purchase.

Hopetoun, in Blairhoyle, Port Of Menteith, Stirling, is brought to the market by Galbraith.

Hopetoun once formed part of the Blairquhoille Estate which included a Victorian mansion house, built in 1852 by the Grahams which was served by Hopetoun and at that time was used as the Coach House.

The estate was subsequently acquired in 1890 by George Crabbie of Crabbie’s Green Ginger Wine fame.

There is a Lime Walk which sits to the south west of Hopetoun which runs through the Blairhoyle Estate gardens which is believed to have been a training route of the famous Scottish athlete, and Olympic athletics gold winner and rugby international Eric Liddell in the early 20th Century when he was a regular guest at Blairhoyle as a friend of the Crabbie family.

The whole house in more recent times was used during World War II as soldiers’ barracks before being renovated 25 years ago by the current owners to form three individual dwellings.

Hopetoun comprises of a traditional U-shaped stone built building which was tastefully converted 25 years ago to form three dwellings with two courtyard areas one being partially covered, accompanied by a range of outbuildings and large area of garden grounds all within a private yet very accessible position close to local settlements and within commuting distance of Stirling. Each of the dwellings presents traditional accommodation, but with a contemporary family feel.

The property has been carefully designed to maximise the living space available within every room.

The property was designed and built into three properties by the family:

The Coach House is situated to the east and south of the steading with accommodation provided over a single floor comprising the following: utility room, WC, kitchen, living room, bathroom, bedroom one with en-suite bathroom, bedroom two, bedroom three and bedroom four.

The North Wing is set over two levels with the second storey along the east section above the Coach House. The North Wing accommodation comprises the following – Ground floor: large open plan kitchen/living room. First floor: studio/living room, bedroom one, bathroom, bedroom two, bedroom three and access to the Tower.

The South Wing is set over two levels with the second storey along the south section above the Coach House. The South Wing accommodation comprises the following: ground floor: large kitchen. First floor: bedroom one, bedroom two, bedroom three, bathroom and living room.

Hopetoun lies in the heart of rural Stirlingshire, almost halfway between the villages of Aberfoyle and Thornhill, near the Lake of Menteith. Thornhill has a good range of local amenities including a convenience shop and primary school.

Stirling (approx 11 miles) offers a wider range of facilities including excellent shopping, leisure facilities and businesses plus national road and rail links, whilst Glasgow (approx 34 miles) and Edinburgh (approx 38 miles) provide an excellent range of shops, restaurants, galleries and clubs plus national rail stations and international airports.

Within the locality there is a wide range of primary and secondary state and public schools, with Thornhill Primary School and Port of Menteith Primary School being close by, and McLaren High School in nearby Callander, the latter two have a bus service to and from the Schools. Both Glasgow and Edinburgh offer a number of highly regarded private schools, with the highly reputable schools of Beaconhurst, Morrisons Academy and Dollar Academy all within 30 miles.

The agents will consider offers over £595,000.

For more details, click HERE.