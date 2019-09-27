Homebuyer Show Scotland set to debut

Homebuyer Show Scotland is set to make waves at its debut event in Glasgow.

Hundreds of eager homebuyers have now signed up for their free place for the helpful home buying event – the first of its kind in Scotland.

The show aims to help determined homebuyers of all stripes, from less experienced first time buyers to well-seasoned second steppers or even those just looking to remortgage.

Due to be held at the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall on Saturday 19 October, doors to Homebuyer Show Scotland open at 10am, with the event running until 4pm.

With a broad range of exhibitors confirmed for the event, visitors will be able to receive well rounded property information from the industry experts. Ranging from new homes available to buy in and around Glasgow, to mortgage and financial advice, as well as top interior design tips, all the experts will be available to homebuyers for free – and under one roof.

Matt Colgan, event director for Homebuyer Show Scotland comments: ‘Glasgow is an exceptionally exciting city and continues to appeal to home buyers at every level. With increasing numbers of new homes available throughout Glasgow and the commuter belt as well as some really exciting housing projects under way, the event aims to show homebuyers what is on offer to them – both old and new.

‘They can also receive advice on the best mortgages available as well as sound legal advice, setting them up with all the best advice they need to make a good move.’

The current exhibitor line-up for Homebuyer Show Scotland includes a range of new homes developers, mortgage advisors, legal and conveyancing companies, land and property registers, and interior designers. Currently registered to exhibit at the event are Rettie, Delaney Graham, Get Fully Furnished, Link, Mactaggart & Mickel, Pacitti Jones, Registers of Scotland, The Glasgow Mortgage Company, Tru Wealth, and Urban Union.

Joanne Casey, director at Mactaggart & Mickel, said: ‘We’re very excited to be a part of the launch of this important homebuying event, which is the first of its kind in Scotland. We’re looking forward to speaking to all of the visitors on the day, and talk them through the process of buying their next home. There’s lots of reasons to buy new, and we’re excited to hopefully set visitors on the path to buying their next home in Glasgow.’

Registrations for Homebuyer Show Scotland are continuing to increase, as visitors are looking to make the most of the free impartial advice available. As well as having the opportunity for homebuyers to have all their questions answered, exhibitors will be presenting an informative series of seminars throughout the day, with dedicated sessions hosted by key industry specialists.

With the full programme to be announced closer to the date, seminar topics include advice for purchasing a new home, insight from leading estate agents, and a detailed explanation on purchasing schemes including Help to Buy Scotland and LIFT.

For further details about Homebuyer Show Scotland and to register to attend visit www.homebuyershowscotland.com