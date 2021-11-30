Historic Ice House ‘unlike anything currently on the market’

A one of a kind opportunity on prime coastal land at Crinan Ferry Peninsula has been made available.

Just behind the shores of a secluded beach on the remote Crinan Ferry Peninsula lies a turf roofed Victorian ice house, on the market with Bell Ingram.

The Ice House dates back to the early 19th century and has previously enjoyed fame on the television series George Clarke’s Restoration Man.

Once used to store ice throughout and refrigerate fish throughout the year, the historical significance of the property is immediately apparent through its entrance door which leads to a large chamber that is thought to have served as a food packing area during the 19th Century. The property also includes the original loading hatch through which the ice was fed.

In recent years the Ice House has been updated to include a stunning frameless ice like ‘light loft’ fitted with bespoke, reinforced and heated glass walls, door and glass floor, ironically keeping it warm throughout the year, instead of cold.

Its iconic barrel-vaulted glazed extension comes with a turf roof, which from above gives the impression of the house blending seamlessly into its stunning surroundings at Crinan Ferry.

The sheltered sandy bay at the mouth of the River Add, seven miles from Lochgilphead offers gorgeous views to Duntrune Castle. The one acre plot benefits from a coastal outlook across the bay, often enjoyed by the current owner from a hot tub on one of the site’s elevated terraces.

Estate agent Andrew Fuller said: ‘We are excited to bring this unique and historical property to the market. With its prime waterfront location and one of a kind building, the Crinan Ferry Ice House is unlike anything currently on the market.

‘Perfect for history lovers and nature lovers alike, the Ice House at Crinan offers buyers the opportunity to truly “escape it all”.’

Originally, planning permission and listed building consents were granted to upgrade the property into a quirky residential dwelling, however the sizable land area also offers potential for development of a separate, detached residential dwelling subject to the necessary planning consent.”

For further details, visit HERE.

The property has a guide price of £250,000.