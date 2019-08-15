Historic former coaching inn with steading and paddock

Last orders were called at the Clachuile Inn well over a century ago … and the picturesque property near Marybank in Ross-shire has been a much-loved family home ever since.

Presented for sale by Bell Ingram, the former coaching inn with stunning views to Ben Wyvis has the added attraction of an extensive stone-built steading and paddock which are ripe for potential development.

The well laid-out accommodation is in good decorative order and is arranged over two floors. On the ground floor a vestibule gives access to a boot room and toilet, then to a hallway and the kitchen (with Neff appliances), utility room, dining room and former walk-in larder.

Upstairs there are three double bedrooms, with the second bedroom used as an office, and a spacious family bathroom.

Externally, the property has ample off-road parking and a turning area in addition to two garages in the Steading. The well-tended tiered garden is mainly laid to lawn with mature trees, shrubs and planted with cottage garden plants. There is an orchard to the rear of the garden.

What makes Clachuile so special is its impressive outbuildings. The steading is situated to the west of the house. Currently and historically this structurally sound and architecturally attractive building has been used as two garages, garden equipment store, two log stores, coalhouse, stables, byre and pigsty.

The large attic areas have also been used as a hen house and hayloft, and there is a roofed holding pen on the west side of a garage/stable which provides a very useful covered drying area. The Steading has recently been fully re-wired with internal lighting throughout, power sockets in the barn area and external lighting of the adjacent grass area leading to the house.

The Paddock (0.62 acre, 0.25 ha) lies to the west of the Steading and has excellent views towards nearby Torr Achilty (252m). It can be accessed from the Steading and through a separate gateway directly from the public road which provides access for the vehicles and trailers such as a horsebox.

Joanne Stennett, from Bell Ingram’s Inverness office, said: ‘Clachuile is an exceptional property in an excellent location. The impressive Steading building offers excellent conversion/development potential for a wide variety of different purposes (artist’s studio, workshop, holiday let etc.) within the terms of the Local Development plan subject to the necessary consents. There’s already been a great deal of interest and prompt viewing is recommended.’

Current owner Rosalind Cantley said: ‘I’ve lived in Clachuile for 36 years and it’s a very special place with a wonderfully warm and friendly atmosphere. I’ve been told the property was an inn until around the time of the First World War, then it became a farm before it was turned into a private home.’

The historic property (c.1800) is named after its ‘clachuile’ stone, which was used for grinding barley, and is still visible on the side of the house. This stone is listed in the Canmore Directory and is of historic interest. The inn itself is mentioned in Baddeley’s 1885 Northern Highlands guide book.

Rosalind continued: ‘I’ve found all sorts of interesting items when I’ve been digging in the garden, including a little ‘nip’ glass for whisky, and there are lots of fascinating farm implements still in the steading.

‘When I first moved in I received a lot of information from local people. They talked about going up to ‘The Clach’ and I heard that the ale was served out of the kitchen window. Other things I’ve found out from old Victorian guidebooks. Apparently, the carriages used to leave from Strathpeffer on jaunts and drives up to Strathconon.

‘They would come across the Moy Bridge and the horses would divert to the inn ostensibly to have the horses watered and changed, but more probably for the driver to have a glass of ale.’

The agents will consider offers over £330,000.

