There’s more to the Speyside larder than just whisky

Speyside is famous the world over for its whisky – and a celebration of its other produce is taking place next month.

Nestled in the North-East between Aberdeen and Inverness, the Speyside region boasts some of the best-selling single malts in the world. It is a place of rugged glens and the famous River Spey that gives way to the abundance of the water of life. But that’s not all Speyside is renowned for.

Artisan gins, locally brewed beers and ales and foods such as Walkers Shortbread are also made in Speyside.

This September, the food and drink producers of the region will come under one roof in Elgin Town Hall for the fourth year running on Friday 6 and Saturday 7 September.

Spirit of Speyside Distilled features best-known brands standing side-by-side with smaller, up-and-coming producers.

Festival chairman James Campbell said: ‘Distilled is a melting pot of fantastic flavours and wonderful personalities sharing their enthusiasm for fine food and drink. It offers the chance to enjoy so many different tastes, as well as broadening knowledge of food and drink through our

menu of masterclasses.

‘Distilled brings producers and the public together under one roof in celebration of the Speyside larder.’

Distilled drew gastronomes from all over Scotland as well as visitors from overseas and the mix of producers went down well with audiences.

This year, the Spirit of Speyside have partnered with the Oakwood Cookery School to offer guests afternoon tea during the Opening Event, which features a specially concocted cocktail and delicious bakes.

This celebration of Speyside’s food and drink features four different sessions and these take place from noon-4pm and 6-10pm each day.

Tickets are priced at £20 (£15 for the opening event) which includes entry, six tasting samples of gin, whisky or beer, a lanyard and a Glencairn crystal nosing and tasting glass. Masterclasses cost an additional £10 / £15 per person, with full details on the event website www.distilled.scot.

For more information and to book tickets visit www.distilled.scot/tickets