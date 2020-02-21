Generous and flexible living space at small steading

An attractive modernised home, which forms part of a small exclusive steading development, is now for sale.

Presented by Galbraith, 1 Mains of Camno Steading is a cleverly converted former steading carried out by Strathmore Heritage Homes, which maximises both natural light and the impressive views, particularly to the north and the west.

The main entrance leads into the hall which provides access into the principle reception rooms.

The naturally light and spacious dual aspect kitchen with generous space for dining is complimented by an attractive wood burning stove and doors leading directly into the garden and patio. The kitchen has a range of high quality units with silestone work surface, with an integrated Siemens fridge freezer, Bosch dishwasher and a 5 ring Rangemaster traditional range.

An adjacent semi-open plan family room provides further reception space for entertaining and family living which benefits from bespoke bookshelves and storage. A further sitting room with views onto the courtyard garden to the rear offers a peaceful setting and a southerly aspect. A separate dining room could be easily used as bedroom four or an office.

The attractive dual aspect master bedroom is located on the ground floor which has the benefit of both integrated wardrobes and a generous walk-in dressing room with multiple areas for storing clothes. The en-suite bathroom with separate shower is accessed through the dressing room.

The remaining accommodation on the ground floor includes a WC with modern white fixtures, heated towel rail and space is available with plumbing behind the wall for the installation of a shower. A utility with access to the garden has a sink, work surface, plumbing for a washing machine and a useful cupboard.

The first floor has two further double bedrooms, both with a dual aspect and one with an integral wardrobe. A family bathroom serves both bedrooms where there is also a separate shower and heated towel rail.

A double garage with an electric roller door houses the boiler and hot water tank and provides a good amount of additional storage space, especially with the loft area above. There is generous parking to the rear for several cars which is fully enclosed.

The rear courtyard provides an attractive setting with seating areas and southerly views.

The front garden benefits from panoramic views across the beautiful countryside within the Vale of Strathmore with a variety of grassland, woodland and arable fields. With a generous area of well-kept lawn together with a sheltered patio to enjoy the uninterrupted views, the landscaped gardens bordered by mature beech hedging enhance and compliment the house.

Surrounded by beautiful countryside, 1 Mains of Camno Steading is a short drive to the village of Meigle where there is a convenience store with Post Office and additional village amenities. The popular Ardler Tavern is about 0.8 miles to the south and Glamis Castle with its gardens and multiple events throughout the year is located about eight miles to the north east. Comprehensive facilities and shops can be found at the nearby towns of Coupar Angus, Blairgowrie and Alyth.

Perth and Dundee each provide extensive city amenities including a railway station, cinemas, theatres, concert halls, retail parks and high street shopping. In Dundee there are two universities, together with an airport providing regular links to London Stansted.

Secondary schooling can be found at Perth Academy, Perth Grammar School or Perth High School, with independent schools at the High School of Dundee, Strathallan, Morrison’s Academy, Glenalmond School and prep schools at Ardvreck and Craigclowan and Kilgraston School for girls.

Perthshire is a county offering a wealth of recreational opportunities. For the winter sport enthusiast the ski slopes of Glenshee can be reached in about an hour by car.

For golfers, there are three courses at Perth, Piperdam, Rosemount in Blairgowrie, two courses in Alyth and numerous championship courses at St Andrews. St Andrews, about 26 miles south-east, is an historic university town and known globally as the home of golf.

An excellent choice of restaurants and retail is available as well as beautiful coastal walks. In addition to golf, Piperdam also has a leisure club with a swimming pool and gym. The world renowned Gleneagles golf resort can be reached in 60 minutes by car.

Walking and cycling may be enjoyed in the surrounding countryside and the nearby hills and glens of both Perthshire and Angus provide a rich environment for wildlife.

The agents will consider offers over £450,000.

For further information visit HERE.