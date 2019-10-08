Galbraith appoints new head of forestry

Land and forestry consultancy Galbraith has appointed Athole McKillop as its head of forestry.

It continues to expand its presence and range of services across Scotland and into the North of England, following its merger with Land Factor in April 2019.

Newly appointed partner, Athole , joined Galbraith from April and has now stepped into the position. Athole is a previous chairman and remains a board member of Confor. He has a wealth of specialist forestry and rural land management experience across Scotland and Northern England.

Iain Russell, chairman of Galbraith, said: ‘This new appointment brings an exciting new energy to our forestry offering in Scotland and Northern England and will expand Galbraith’s range of services across the sector.

‘Athole is vastly experienced, with an established track record in securing forestry investment opportunities in what is presently a very strong market. He takes over leadership of an effective forestry team with geographical scope and a breadth of knowledge in woodland and forest property sales, valuations, forestry project co-ordination, renewables and minerals.’

Athole McKillop said: ‘Galbraith has one of the largest forestry teams of any land agent in Scotland and northern England. The forestry market remains buoyant with traditional investors remaining active but with new entrants joining the market in a number of different areas of the UK and for a variety of forestry projects.

‘Although there has been recent downward movement, timber prices remain firm, partly due to the weak pound and underpinned by strong global demand for timber products coupled with a relative shortage of supply. Grants and positive tax treatment for existing woodlands managed commercially make forestry investment an interesting option.

‘Those seeking to purchase land suitable for planting or existing woodlands should undertake a detailed assessment of the potential income and expenditure over the lifetime of the investment to ensure they meet financial and taxation objectives. We are well-placed to advise existing clients, or new entrants to the market, as to the opportunities available.”

Galbraith’s forest managers are professional members of the Institute of Chartered Foresters and the firm maintains corporate memberships with the Confederation of Forest Industries, the Royal Scottish Forestry Society and the Forest Industry Safety Accord.