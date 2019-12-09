Former station house offers an enviable location

A delightful former station house is now on the property market.

Believed to date from around 1880 and built for the then adjacent Newport Railway, West Station House is a beautiful detached former station house with a charming painted harled exterior under a slate roof.

The house is delightfully presented and full of character throughout, commanding an enviable elevated position adjacent to Kinbrae Park within the desirable Newport-on-Tay area.

Internally the accommodation extends to about 101 sqm over two levels with some superb views across the River Tay estuary towards Dundee.

The accommodation comprises a vestibule and reception hallway, living room with wood burning multi fuel Stovax Huntingdon stove installed 2015, large sitting room/bedroom three with feature gas fire (Charlton & Jenrick Infinity Mains gas with remote control temperature control handset), equipped galley style breakfasting kitchen complete with range style cooker providing access to rear garden and contemporary family bathroom with shower enclosure.

On the first floor there are two well-proportioned double bedrooms with the master offering dual aspect views of the River Tay, Road Bridge and the adjacent Kinbrae Park. Additional benefits include double glazing and gas fired central heating.

There is a sizeable driveway area with ample room for parking a number of vehicles to the front of the property and paved patio to the rear bounded by mature trees and shrubbery.

There is a landscaped side garden laid to lawn with pathway linking the front and rear gardens.

West Station House is a former railway house which formed part of the Newport Railway branch, which opened in May 1879 (from Tayport to Wormit) and closed May 1969.

The Title Deeds suggest that (British) Railways sold the property off in 1974.

The former line now forms Newport Nature Trail and links directly to: Newport & Wormit Primary Schools and Nurseries, Waterstone Crook Sports Centre, Tayview Surgery, the Taybridge and Fife Coastal Path. The trail is popular with walkers, runners, dog owners, countryside and wildlife lovers, families, sky and star gazers, railway enthusiasts.

The popular village of Newport-on-Tay is conveniently located for the commuter and benefits from a wealth of local amenities including shops, restaurants and schooling.

The village is well positioned for access to Dundee, Cupar and St Andrews, with Perth, Aberdeen and Edinburgh also within comfortable driving distance.

Cupar, Fife’s bustling market town, lies a nine mile drive to the south and offers a good range of shops and services as well as a popular monthly farmers’ market whilst the ancient and historic town of St Andrews, globally acclaimed as the Home of Golf lies about eleven miles to the south-east.

The thriving city of Dundee is less than five miles to the north over the Tay Bridge with a full range of city shops and amenities as well as the new V&A museum and Captain Scott’s ship RRS Discovery. North-East Fife provides access to an area of particularly outstanding and varied countryside with hill, wood, river, farmland and wonderful coastline.

As a result there are a wide range of outdoor activities on hand with walking, cycling, sailing and riding all readily available.

It is perhaps golf for which Fife is most well-known however with numerous top quality courses in a comparatively small area including the world renowned Old Course at St Andrews which regularly hosts the Open Championship, next due to visit in 2021 for its 150th anniversary.

There are good state primary and secondary schools in the area with independent schooling on hand at St. Leonards in St Andrews and the High School of Dundee. There are railway stations in Leuchars, Cupar, Ladybank and Dundee whilst Edinburgh airport lies approximately one hour to the south. The regional airport at Dundee offers short haul flights.

The agents will consider offers over £225,000.

For further information, visit HERE.