Former mill is a conversion full of character

Catcune Mill is a characterful conversion which captures the eye.

Presented by Knight Frank, this is a six bedroom house for sale in Fushiebridge, Midlothian.

Providing spacious and flexible family accommodation over two floors, the house stands in its own private gardens and is surrounded by open countryside yet is within 12 miles of Edinburgh city centre.

A flour mill was established at Catcune in 1620 and this had grown to become a substantial operation by the mid 19th century. The mill finally closed in 1979 with the older mill buildings being subsequently converted to residential use.

Catcune Mill is one such building sympathetically restored in 2001 it now provides very comfortable and exceptionally spacious (over 6500 sq ft) family accommodation.

The principal living areas are on the first floor and include a spacious drawing room with a 15k/w wood burning stove and exposed beams.

There is an open plan kitchen with adjoining dining and sitting areas which again has a wood burning stove. The bespoke kitchen includes an extensive range of wall and base units, a range style cooker, built in fridge freezer, wine cooler and breakfast bar. The generous quartz peninsula houses the sink, dishwasher, microwave and additional storage.

Also on this level is the master bedroom with ensuite bathroom, three further bedrooms and a family bathroom.

On the ground floor there is an entrance hall, study, music room, two games rooms, utility room, sauna, two further bedrooms both with ensuite shower rooms. There is an integral garage.

The house stands in beautifully maintained gardens which include a gravel drive and parking area, substantial lawns and a pond with adjoining summer house.

There are many outdoor activities to be enjoyed in the area, including golf at Broomieknowe, Newbattle and Kings Acre Golf Courses, all of which are situated about four miles to the north, and dry-slope skiing at Hillend, Vogrie Country Park is also within easy reach. Horse riding, clay pigeon shoots and walking trails are literally on your doorstep.

The agents will consider offers over £785,000.

