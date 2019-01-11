Former manse is a unique Victorian property

An elegant Victorian property which retains many of its original features is now available in the heart of Royal Deeside.

Presented for sale by MacKinnons Solicitors, Craggan, in Bridge of Gairn, by Ballater, is a spectacular south facing former Manse, believed to have been built around 1870, and is very much a property with the “wow factor”.

Set within its own private grounds extending to approximately 2.5 acres this unique home enjoys spectacular, elevated views over the Dee Valley and the countryside beyond.

Craggan provides well proportioned rooms arranged over ground and first floors together with a basement level. The property was extended in 1923 with the addition of a rear wing.

The bright and spacious entrance porch opens into a welcoming vestibule which, in turn, leads into the entrance hall giving access to all downstairs accommodation.

A plethora of rooms on the ground floor level include an impressive “L” shaped kitchen/ breakfasting room which is truly the “hub” of this home.

The stylish units in soft cream with coordinating beech worktops are complimented with integrated appliances such as the NEFF induction hob, NEFF oven and Fisher & Paykel dish drawer washer. An oil fired AGA gives this room a homely, relaxed feel.

The bespoke fitted utility laundry room is spacious and has extremely generous built-in storage. It also features a Belfast style sink and is plumbed for a washing machine and tumble drier.

Also on the ground floor is the generously proportioned shower room and a games room with French doors opening out to the side garden area.

The large drawing room with open fire is located to the front of the property and features double aspect windows which allow an abundance of natural light to fill this beautiful room, stylishly decorated in traditional Scottish tartans by interior designer, Mikhail Pietranek.

Directly across the hallway is a smaller sitting room with stove-style open fire which again has an open view to the front.

A staircase leads from the rear hallway to the basement level where the laundry room; boiler room; store room and wine cellar are all located.

The outside staircase can be accessed from the basement hallway.

The main four bedrooms are on the first floor, with secondary bedrooms on the mezzanine level. Worthy of note is that all rooms are multi-purpose so while currently used as a study and gym both these rooms could be extra bedrooms, if required.

A unique bathroom with period shower, wash stand and basin, bath and toilet sympathetically blends with the age of this property while next door a contemporary “marble” style shower room offers a more modern alternative.

Located to the rear of the main house lies the sizeable outbuilding (former stabling) which houses a double garage with automatic “up and over” door; three storage units; single garage with traditional double outward opening doors. On the upper floor are two very large and multi purpose attic rooms with external access.

The agents will consider offers over £900,000.

For more details, click HERE.