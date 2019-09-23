Former manse in a peaceful village setting

Muirton House is a delightful, C-listed former manse which, although being set in village location, offers spacious accommodation in a secluded and private setting.

Presented by Galbraith and set over two floors, the house, on Church Road, Luthermuir, Laurencekirk, Aberdeenshire, has undergone a degree of sympathetic internal renovation which has retained many of the traditional features thought such as working shutters, sash and case windows and a beautiful wrought iron sweeping staircase.

The breakfasting kitchen has a good range of modern, shaker-style units alongside a traditional Redfyre range cooker with double doors leading out to a south east facing patio area.

The adjacent utility room provides ample storage space with a Belfast sink, plumbing for white goods and wall and floor units. Off the main hallway is a bright and spacious dining room with features including a dado rail and wooden shutters.

Opposite, the sitting room has a traditional open fire place and leads through to the west facing sun room which captures the evening sun.

The downstairs bedroom, which could be used as a further family room, offers generous proportions with two double patio doors and built in storage, beyond which a large bathroom with separate shower and bath can be found alongside an office.

This area of the house offers particularly flexible accommodation for those wishing to work or run a business from home.

The first floor has two well-proportioned bedrooms alongside a modern bathroom with shower. Both of the bedrooms are light and airy with south-east facing windows and one with a large, integrated wardrobes.

The property is accessed via a hard track lined with a beech hedge, which opens out onto an ample gravelled parking area at the front of the house. The south facing garden extends to around 0.44ac (0.18ha) and while mainly laid to lawn, has a number of well stocked borders and mature fruit trees.

The garden additionally benefits from a polytunnel which has previously been used to grow vegetables and flowers. A mature beech hedge surrounds the garden, offering privacy and protection from prevailing winds.

To the rear of the property a range of outbuildings are found including a wooden double garage with kennel and outside run and a long brick built storage shed with timber façade.

Muirton House is located within the small village of Luthermuir, to the south of Fettercairn in Aberdeenshire. The former manse is situated within its own secluded gardens and surrounded by farmland.

The village of Laurencekirk is found a short distance to the north and provides a range of day to day amenities including a supermarket, independent shops, a pub and railway station.

The A90 dual carriage way is located just to the south of Luthermuir and provides convenient access to Laurencekirk, Aberdeen, Dundee and beyond. The mainline railway station at Laurencekirk offers daily links to the major cities of Aberdeen, Dundee, Edinburgh and Glasgow. With the recent opening of the new Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route, Aberdeen Airport is within a 30 minute journey away.

There are a number of nearby independent schools including Lathallan School at Johnshaven, Dundee High School in Dundee and St Albyn School in Aberdeen. The University of Aberdeen and Robert Gordon’s University offer further education in Aberdeen while Dundee University and Abertay University both found in Dundee.

Both Aberdeenshire and Angus boast a range of outdoor recreational activities including hillwalking in the Angus Glens and winter sports at The Lecht, along with local places of historical interest including Dunnottar Castle at Stonehaven and the Grassic Gibbon Centre at Arbuthnott.

The nearby village of Fettercairn offers a diverse range of activities with clay pigeon shooting and woodlands walks found on Fasque Estate and the Fettercairn Distillery close by. For the keen golfer, Edzell Golf Club, Brechin Golf Club and the Royal Montrose Golf Club are all found within a short distance.

The agents will consider offers over £380,000.

Visit HERE for more information.