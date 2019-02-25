Flagship show home is now open to viewers

Family housebuilder Mactaggart & Mickel are welcoming viewers to their latest show home, The Arran, at their flagship Millerhill development at Shawfair in Midlothian.

Millerhill has been designed with plenty of open green space and features an attractive village square at its heart, offering country living on the city’s doorstep within a relaxed and safe environment.

Buyers who ready to move into their new home by the end of April will receive a welcome £1000 cashback. part exchange is also available which takes the stress out of moving and brings the added benefit of Mactaggart & Mickel paying for the Home Report, Marketing and Selling fees, leaving buyers free to focus on getting their new home just how they like it.

The Arran show home is a beautifully-designed four-bedroom detached home.

The interior is sophisticated with a dark and dramatic palette of colours, creating atmosphere, character and a warm feeling within the house. Tones of charcoal grey feature throughout, and the ceilings have been wallpapered in the cloakroom, ensuite and bathroom, creating an attractive focal point.

A high-specification kitchen and dining room, complete with integrated dishwasher and fridge-freezer, is an immediate highlight. A generous living room, cloak/utility room and integral garage completes the ground floor.

Upstairs, all four spacious bedrooms have storage and the master bedroom features an ensuite. A contemporary family bathroom completes this lovely home. Prices from £299,995.

The 138-home Mactaggart & Mickel Millerhill development nestles within the wider Shawfair community – the largest ever urban expansion programme for Edinburgh and Midlothian. This entirely new area has its own railway station which connects passengers to the city in just 15 minutes and is surrounded by eight miles of cycle paths and community woodlands.

A new road, moving traffic away from the Millerhill village area, is due to open in the spring.

Joanne Casey, director of Mactaggart & Mickel, said: ‘The Arran showhome has been styled to showcase the property at its absolute best. Our Millerhill development really does have something for everyone – stunning homes in a beautiful rural setting with fast and easy access to Edinburgh city centre.’