Fish and stalk on your very own Highland estate

A unique opportunity to purchase a private estate with exceptional quality stalking and fishing on the spectacular Knoydart Peninsula.

Kilchoan Estate provides the perfect secluded getaway with spectacular inland and coastal views to Skye, Rum and the other Small Isles beyond.

Presented for sale by Bidwells, Kilchoan Estate is located on the Knoydart Peninsula, approximately 55 miles (88 km) North West of Fort William and 108 miles (174 km) South West of Inverness, the Highland capital.

The Knoydart Peninsula is often described as one of the last great wildernesses left on mainland Britain and encapsulates many of the features that epitomise the best that the west highland landscape has to offer; from dramatic rugged mountains, elevated lochs and meandering rivers to light sandy beaches and clear coastal waters, the setting of the Estate is truly spectacular.

Most of the peninsula and the entire Estate fall within a designated National Scenic Area as prescribed by Scottish Natural Heritage. NSAs are broadly equivalent to the Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty found in other parts of the UK and are also highly regarded by international designation schemes.

While undoubtedly beautiful, the peninsula also provides an abundance of wildlife in addition to the Red Deer population for which the Estate is well known, these include; badgers, pine marten, otters, buzzards, golden eagles and sea eagles to name just a few.

The sea to the west is likewise rich with marine life and designated as a Special Area of Conservation given its importance to the resident population of harbour porpoise. Other species which are frequently spotted in the surrounding waters include whales, dolphins, shark and seals.

Access to the Estate is via the Mallaig to Inverie passenger ferry, which runs several times a day all year round and lands at the pier in Inverie.

Along with exceptional established stalking the Estate boasts salmon, brown and sea trout fishing, as well as sea fishing and netting rights. There is also a manageable portfolio of well maintained residential properties and a small in-hand farming

operation which runs approximately 20 Highland Cattle on the lower ground which has greatly improved the available grazing.

There are seven residential properties at Kilchoan, six of which form part of the self-catering holiday letting business while the other is used for staff accommodation. The Farmhouse, Barn, Fank, Tigh-na Dobhran and Tigh-na Broc are all approximately a 20-minute walk from Inverie village, whilst Druim Bothy is approximately one hour’s walk from the village.

KILCHOAN FARMHOUSE

The main residence at Kilchoan, the Farmhouse is a two storey detached stone and lime building, under a pitched slate roof that benefits from double glazing and central heating throughout and underfloor heating in all tiled areas. The accommodation consists of a kitchen, sitting room, sunroom, three double bedrooms with en-suites, two double bedrooms, a further bathroom, a WC and drying room. The sun room provides exceptional panoramic views out over the coast, Inverie Bay and beyond.

The Farmhouse services include a private water supply, septic tank, oil-fired central heating and direct hot water with a secondary electric hot water supply and LPG cooker. There are also two wood-burning stoves for additional space heating, while the electricity supply comes from Knoydart Renewables at cost.

THE FANK

A picturesque one and a half storey detached stone and lime building under a pitched slate roof. The Fank has electric heating which can also be run from the wood burning stove and benefits from double glazing throughout. Accommodation consists of a kitchen/living room, two double bedrooms, a bathroom and a conservatory.

Services include private water supply, septic tank, electric central heating and direct hot water, woodfuelled stove for additional space heating and which is also connected to the central heating system and can provide hot water. There is also a wood-fired range and LPG cooker. Electricity is supplied by Knoydart Renewables at cost.

THE BARN

A single storey detached stone and lime building, under a pitched slate roof with double glazing throughout. Accommodation consists of an open plan kitchen/living room, shower room, WC and large bedroom which currently sleeps six people in three sets of bunkbeds.

Services include private water, septic tank, oil-fired central heating, Rayburn hot water, back-up electric hot water and a wood-burning stove which is also connected to the central heating system. There is an LPG Cooker with electricity supplied by Knoydart Renewables at cost.

TIGH-NA BROC

A one and a half storey timber clad building under a slate roof, which was built in 2008. Tigh-na Broc benefits from oil heating and double glazing throughout. Accommodation consists of an open plan kitchen/living area, one double bedroom with en-suite, two further double bedrooms, a bathroom, a WC and drying room.

Services include private water, septic tank, oil-fired central heating and direct hot water. There is also a wood-burning stove for additional space heating which is connected to the central heating system and can provide hot water if required. There is also an LPG cooker, and electricity is supplied by Knoydart Renewables at cost.

TIGH-NA DOBHRAN

A one and a half storey timber clad dwelling, under a slate roof, which was built in 2010. Tigh-na Dobhran benefits from oil-fired central heating and is double glazed throughout. Accommodation

consists of an open plan kitchen/dining area, sitting room, one double bedroom with en-suite, a further double bedroom, bathroom and a drying room.

Services include private water, septic tank, oil-fired central heating and direct hot water. There is also a wood-burning stove for additional space heating which is connected to the central heating system and can provide hot water if required. There is an LPG cooker and electricity is supplied by Knoydart Renewables at cost.

DRUIM BOTHY

A remote one and a half storey detached stone and lime building under a pitched tin roof. The accommodation, which is basic, consists of a kitchen/living room, WC and sleeping platform. Services include private water, septic tank and two wood-burning stoves for space heating. There is no electricity supply to Druim Bothy.

GRIEVE’S COTTAGE

A one and a half storey detached stone dwelling under a pitched slate roof with harled and whitewashed external walls. The property underwent renovation works in 2016 to create two flats and an annexe. Accommodation in the main cottage flat consists of a kitchen, sitting room, two double bedrooms, a bathroom and drying room. The second flat consists of a kitchen, sitting room, bedroom and bathroom, while the annexe consists of an open plan kitchen/living room, bedroom and bathroom.

Services include private water supply, shared septic tank, oil-fired central heating and hot water. Electricity is supplied by Knoydart Renewables at cost.

The Estate provides a truly exceptional sporting opportunity. Not only does it boast a healthy resident red deer population of excellent quality and condition, but the topography also enables stalking to take place over the whole Estate, in almost any wind direction. The annual stag weight is consistently between 14 and 15 stone with the culled beasts providing well-developed trophies.

In addition to the red deer there is also a small population of roe, while ptarmigan can be found on the higher ground and woodcock and snipe are also present. A sporting lease is available over an additional 1,840.45 acres (744.81 ha), shown in blue as Lot 2 on the plan and an additional 313.60 acres (126.91 ha) shown green as Lot 3.

The Inverie River, although not overly fished, still produces a good catch return of sea trout and salmon. The River is most productive during times of spate and boasts 15 named pools, providing a variety of fishing for a number of rods.

The diverse topography at Kilchoan provides varied and challenging stalking which is scarcely available within the confines of one Estate. Most stalking days start from sea level and can extend to the highest peaks at near 1,000 meters above sea level, which in turn provide rifles with views of all the interior of the peninsula, coastline and islands beyond. The hills have proved a productive habitat for red deer, all of which are stalked in the traditional manner with one Stalker and Ghillie with extraction primarily through a combination of dragging, quad bike or boat depending on the location where stags are shot. Ponies have been used for extraction in the past and could quite easily be reintroduced in the future.

The five year average for stags is 30.6, while an average of 108 hinds and 52.8 calves have been culled as part of the current owner’s management strategy which is designed, so far as possible, to maintain the desired ratio, shootable surplus and most importantly the overall condition of the herd.

Kilchoan is part of the West Knoydart Deer Management Group and formerly occupied the westernmost extremity of the Group which extends into the interior between Lochs Morar, Arkaig, Lochy, Garry and Quoich.

Fishing is available on the Inverie River (which is fed from Loch an Dubh Lochain or “The Black Loch”) and is split into upper and lower beats lower beats, providing seven and eight pools respectively and double bank fishing. Fishing is also available on the Black Loch from boats and Loch Brhoamisaig (which has prolific brown trout) from boats and from banks. In addition, the Estate also benefits from some netting rights, although these have not been exercised during the current owner’s period of

occupation, and sea fishing is of course also available. Lobster potting and crabbing along the shore can also provide some of the best shellfish available as an extra treat for the table.

LOCH AN DUBH LOCHAIN

The owners of the Loch (which includes a 2m strip from the banks), the property referred to as Torchoillean (lying to the north of the loch) and the 2 ha site at Allt nan Gleannan (lying on the north side of the access road) all have vehicular and pedestrian rights of access over the existing track. Access is subject to the usual obligations to contribute to the cost of maintenance, together with rights to lead and maintain services. Kilchoan Estate has agreed to purchase the Loch and it is intended that this will form part of Lot 1 in due course.

AN CNAP

The area on the western periphery of the Estate known as An Cnap benefits from a vehicular and pedestrian right of access over the existing track, subject to paying a share of maintenance costs on a user basis. There is also an obligation on the owner of An Cnap to provide a new track if required.

HYDRO ELECTRIC SCHEME

The site of the hydroelectricity scheme utilising water from Loch Braomisaig includes rights of access over the Estate for maintenance, repair and renewal, subject to making good any damage caused by the exercise of those rights, to the generation building and a 20ft strip around it, the dam at Loch Braomisaig and a 20ft strip below it, the high-pressure waste pipes and a 5ft strip either side, plus the related cables.

MONUMENT

The site of the Brocket Family monument and a radius of 10 yards around it is excluded from the estate title. The owners have a right of access to it by the existing road for the purposes of repair and maintenance.

Timber and Mineral Rights

All standing and fallen timber is included in the sale. Mineral rights will be included in the sale so far as the sellers have rights thereto.

Sporting Rights

All sporting rights, so far as the sellers have rights thereto, are included in the sale.

Leases

As mentioned above, the Kilchoan Estate benefits from two separate sporting leases, covering Lots 2 and 3 which are assignable to the purchaser. However, it is the sellers intention to retain some limited stalking on Lot 2.

Employees

There are four employees at Kilchoan, a full-time head stalker/manager, a full-time ghillie, a full-time office manager and a part-time housekeeper all of which it is anticipated would be transferred to the purchaser under TUPE regulations.

LOT 1 – 10,999.42 acres – pink on plan

LOT 2 – Sporting let available on an additional 1,840.45 acres – blue on plan

LOT 3 – Sporting let available on an additional 320.15 acres – green on plan

The closest settlement is the village of Inverie, located on the north shore of Loch Nevis and on the north western boundary of the Estate. Inverie is the largest settlement in mainland Britain not connected to the road network.

The village provides a nursery, primary school, post office, community shop, tea room and pub. There are also several restaurants outwith the village which are popular with hill walkers, holidaymakers and locals alike.

Price: On application.

To find out more information visit HERE.