Field sports enthusiasts will find this is the ideal home

Culfoichbeg is an outstanding country property in an exceptional setting overlooking the River Spey in the Highlands.

The property, presented to the market by the Galbraith Group, lies in the heart of the Speyside countryside and is surrounded by the protected environment of the Tulchan Estate, providing the ultimate retreat for the sporting enthusiast.

With eight bedrooms and three reception rooms, an excellent range of outbuildings and beautiful landscaped grounds with lawns, water garden and mature woodland, this is a completely secluded setting in the heart of the renowned Tulchan Estate amongst magnificent Highland scenery.

Culfoichbeg has been sensitively extended and modernised over the years to create an exceptional country house providing every comfort within the traditional accommodation of a Highland shooting lodge.

The setting, in the midst of some truly excellent sport, allies itself to enjoy a lifestyle of house parties and field sports.

The elegant principal rooms of the house have magnificent views of the Spey, while the stunning party room has a line of french doors opening to the courtyard.

The comfortable master bedroom suite is on the first floor, while the well appointed guest bedrooms and bathrooms lie in a separate wing.

The practical workrooms of the house, including the second kitchen, laundry and bedroom wing, with separate access, ensure the house can be easily run to the highest standard.

The landscaped grounds create the perfect setting for the house, in harmony with the majesty of the surrounding countryside.

The approach to Culfoichbeg is through mixed woodland which opens out to reveal the water garden and formal grounds around the house.

A flagstone terrace has stunning south facing views open grassland to the Spey and beyond to the heather clad Cromdale hills, while there the sheltered courtyard provides an outdoor entertaining space with a backdrop of lovely scenery.

The property has a guide price of £1.25million.

