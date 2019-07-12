Family home and steading set in generous, mature grounds

An attractive, family home set in generous, mature grounds extending to around five acres with an original stone steading, has been brought to market.

Ettrick Hall, presented for sale by Rettie, is surrounded by the stunning countryside of the Ettrick Valley.

Ettrick Hall offers well-proportioned accommodation over two floors, with wonderful period features including ornate cornicing, ceiling roses and wooden shutters.

To the front of the ground floor are two elegant reception rooms, as well as a bright conservatory leading to the garden.

To the rear of the house is a kitchen with modern fitted units, Belfast sink and Leisure range cooker, an adjacent utility room and downstairs bathroom.

Upstairs, there are three double bedrooms and a family bathroom. Accessed via a separate stair is a study which could serve as a fourth bedroom.

Externally, the grounds extend to just over five acres and includes a mature garden with pond, lawn and attractive specimen trees, and grazing in four enclosures. To the front of the house is a gravel sweep parking area.

The original stone-built steading, reputedly the birthplace of James Hogg, The Ettrick Shepherd, has a games room (ideal as a home office or studio), six loose boxes and feed room, as well as a workshop and a courtyard, where the current owner has a polytunnel.

The steading has separate road access and previously had consent for conversion to four dwellings, though this has now lapsed. Close to the steading is a modern open-faced barn.

Ettrick Hall is located in the pretty rural village of Ettrick, in the heart of the Ettrick Valley, the birthplace of the poet and novelist James Hogg, The Ettrick Shepherd, who was reputedly born in the steading of Ettrick Hall.

The Ettrick Valley is renowned for its dramatic landscapes and countryside, ideal for those looking for country pursuits such as walking, shooting, fishing and so much more. Located approximately 46 miles from Edinburgh this is a popular location for those looking for the best of both worlds, a great country lifestyle with beautiful views and miles of unspoilt countryside, whilst also having easy access to surrounding towns and Edinburgh.

A small, well-stocked shop is located around two and a half miles away at Hopehouse, and Ettrick lies around 19 miles or so from the Royal and Ancient burgh of Selkirk, a historic market town in the Central Borders, beautifully situated on the banks of the Ettrick Water.

Centrally located providing easy access to Edinburgh and the North of England via the A7, which runs through the town, Selkirk has excellent leisure facilities which include a nine hole golf course, swimming pool and fitness centre, as well as a good range of local shopping amenities, several hotels and pubs.

Local tourist attractions include Bowhill House and Country Park, Halliwell’s House, The Haining Arts and Crafts Centre and nearby St Mary’s Loch.

The property is ideally located to take full advantage of both salmon and trout fishing in the Tweed, Ettrick and Yarrow rivers, and is within easy reach of several excellent golf courses.

Local schooling is available with a primary school in Ettrickbridge (12 miles) and secondary schooling at Selkirk High. The well-known St Mary’s Preparatory School is situated in nearby Melrose.

The agents will consider offers over £495,000.

