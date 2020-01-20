Converted church with eight bedrooms

A beautiful, distinctive home at the heart of a quiet town is now on the property market.

East Church House is a spectacular church conversion enjoying a wonderful position within the locally admired historic market town of Strathaven, in South Lanarkshire.

Having had previous success with an earlier project at Congregational Church in nearby Stonehouse, renowned developer C S Homes has completed the truly spectacular conversion of East Parish Church, a landmark building within the very centre of Strathaven.

This has been a true passion project for developer Craig Smith whose mother and father were married in the church.

Using the finest craftsmanship and materials this local company has managed to deliver upon their vision, to elevate this inspirational building back to its former glory and provide a lasting legacy for a site held in such affection by the town’s residents. Certainly this conversion will prove timeless and will delight both its inhabitants and the local community in equal measure.

The church was built in 1777 as a tall hall-church with the clock tower added in 1843.

On the spacious ground floor, natural light pours through the lovingly restored stained glass windows enhancing the luxury of the living area and the scale of a dining space accompanied by a kitchen of outstanding quality which includes the original pulpit refashioned into a unique kitchen island. This Grade B listed building has been reborn as a unique bespoke family home formed over three main levels.

The property has a pleasing arrangement extending to approximately 8000 sq ft with two separate staircases leading to the luxurious bedrooms and en-suites formed on the first floor.

An additional elevator provides access from the lower level to the ground floor also.

Having been cleverly designed to maximise the flexible nature of the building the lower floor area could be utilised as self-contained accommodation or perhaps offers purchasers the option to use as a commercial venture subject to any necessary planning regulations.

The exacting specification on offer is testament to C.S Homes with contemporary decoration and modern fixtures and fittings blending successfully with the numerous period features of this iconic building.

The premier central location benefits from delightful open aspects over adjacent Waterside Street and Alison Green with well-maintained garden grounds offering ample off street parking.

The agents will consider offers over £650,000.

Visit HERE for more details.