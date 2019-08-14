Contemporary home constructed with local materials

A striking contemporary home in a beautiful location is now available for sale.

Sealladh Na Beinn was constructed in 2008 in Garth, Fortingall, Aberfeldy, using materials and a design that take inspiration from traditional buildings in the area.

Presented by Savills, the house has peaked dormer windows, a slate roof and is clad in stone and Russian larch ensuring it blends well into its rural backdrop. The house is situated on land that once belonged to Garth House and is one of a handful of properties that form a small and friendly community at Garth.

The house can be entered either by the back door which leads into the utility / boot room, or through sliding glass doors directly into the welcoming open plan kitchen and dining room.

The Moben kitchen is made from dark cherry wood and has a glossy black granite worktop which also forms a breakfast bar. The kitchen has a range of integrated appliances including a Rangemaster cooker, an American Style fridge freezer and a double electric oven. Behind the kitchen is the utility room which has also been fitted with units and a sink, and has lots of space for boots and coats too.

The dining area is open to the kitchen and is a lovely bright area being surrounded on two sides by full height glazed screens which are also sliding doors. There is also space for some comfortable seating and a television.

A large opening connects to the large open plan sitting room. With a woodburning stove in the centre of the room, French windows at one end and a cosier seating area with television at the other end, this is a versatile room that also works well for entertaining. Behind the sitting room is a study overlooking the landscaped garden.

Finally on the ground floor there is a large guest bedroom. Spanning the width of the house and with a door to the rear garden, there is also potential to convert this into two rooms depending on a buyer’s requirements. The guest room has access to a Jack and Jill shower room.

A timber staircase with glass balustrade leads to the generously sized first floor landing which is large enough for comfortable seating and is a lovely bright and quiet space giving access to three double bedrooms.

The master bedroom suite has a dressing room and shower room as well as built in wardrobes and vanity unit by Neville Johnson. Bespoke plantation shutters are fitted to the large angular windows in the master bedroom to stylish effect.

Across the landing there are two further double bedrooms, one of which is also fitted with plantation shutters and is currently used as an office. There is also a family bathroom with shower over the bath which along with the master shower room is fitted with underfloor heating.

The garden at Sealladh Na Beinn is a particular feature of the property and has been beautifully landscaped with neat lawn to the front and an herbaceous border to the rear which is retained by a beautiful stone wall.

A young and productive small area of fruit trees in the northeast corner of the garden is filled with blossom in the spring. At the front of the house and framed by a timber pergola is a paved terrace. The garden has external sensor lighting and a water supply.

A detached larch clad single garage has light, power and a remote control door. The garage also has a floored loft which has potential to be a studio or an office depending on a buyer’s requirements. There is a lean-to log store on the side of the garage.

Sealladh na Beinn is located in Garth which is a small hamlet not far from Fortingall, a few miles west of Aberfeldy. Fortingall is a beautiful village at the foot of Glen Lyon which is known for its picturesque thatched cottages and the popular Fortingall Inn.

Aberfeldy is the nearest main centre and has all essential services including a medical centre. The town has a great selection of independent shops, cafés and restaurants not to mention the Birks Cinema which screens mainstream films, has a popular bar and café and hosts a variety of community activities. Breadalbane Academy is well regarded and provides nursery to sixth year secondary education.

Sealladh Na Beinn could hardly be better placed for enjoying the outdoors. There are golf courses at Aberfeldy, Strathtay, Kenmore and Pitlochry. Various water sports take place on nearby lochs and rivers with the rapids at nearby Grandtully being popular for canoeing and rafting. There are some beautiful walking and cycling tracks in the area and fishing, shooting and stalking can all be taken on local estates.

The over-riding attraction to the area however is the spectacular scenery, which includes some of Scotland’s most famous beauty spots: Glen Lyon, Fortingall village, the Falls of Dochart, Kenmore on Loch Tay, The Queen’s View at Loch Tummel, the Pass of Killiecrankie, Schiehallion and Ben Lawers.

Sealladh Na Beinn has all the benefits of a highland location, while remaining very accessible. Perth is only 38 miles south via the A9 while Edinburgh and Glasgow are both within about 83 miles. Pitlochry railway station (21 miles) also has direct links to Inverness and London.

Property agent Stephanie Clarke said: ‘The sympathetic and stylish design of this house echoes its beautiful setting, while the flexible and spacious interior makes Sealladh Na Beinn an excellent candidate for a permanent family home or a second/holiday house from which to enjoy some of Perthshire’s loveliest scenery and endless outdoor activities  all pretty much on the doorstep.’

The agents will consider offers over £495,000.

