Conifer forest with immediate income potential for sale

An extensive commercial conifer forest with immediate felling income potential in Argyll is now for sale.

Presented to the market by Goldcrest Land and Forestry Group, Culinlongart Forest covers 105.74 hectares / 261.28 acres.

Culinlongart Forest is located at the south end of the Mull of Kintyre Peninsula, approximately eight miles southwest of Campbeltown, on the southern facing hill of Cnoc Ohdar.

The area is stunningly picturesque and is well suited to growing commercial conifer species.

The property is well suited to growing conifer crops and the Sitka spruce growth rates are generally good with estimated yield classes up to 22.

The site is south facing and relatively well sheltered. The property is gently sloping, rising from 90 to 266 metres above sea level.

The average rainfall in this region is approximately 1,230 mm.

According to the Soil Survey of Scotland, most of the soils consist of mineral gleys.

Some of the timber is now mature and good quality logs should be expected. Once the access is constructed harvesting can commence immediately.

There is no Forest Plan in place, so an incoming purchaser, subject to agreement with Scottish Forestry is free to re-structure the forest to suit their requirements.

The second rotation is expected to grow at a higher yield class than the first due to improved ground conditions and the use of genetically improved tree stock, providing a high volume of timber for the future.

The access route has not yet been developed. However, there is a servitude right to construct an access for forestry across the neighbouring landowner’s field.

For more details contact Goldcrest Land and Forestry Group on 0131 378 6122 or email office@goldcrestlfg.com for more information.

The agents will consider offers over £1,850,000