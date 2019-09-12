Bedrooms to the four in a modern bungalow

A luxurious four bedroom bungalow with beautiful water views is now on the property market.

Presented by Monster Moves, this is a spacious family home set in an elevated position with views over the local countryside and the Dornoch Firth beyond, situated on the edge of Dornoch.

This spacious four bedroom house is set as a bungalow on the first floor and has a 100sq m basement (approx).

Built in 1992 the house as been upgraded and well maintained and is in immaculate condition. The property has four bedrooms including a grand master bedroom suite, a stunning lounge dining room, three bathrooms and a conservatory with views over the countryside.

The garden has been lovingly cared for and well thought out over the past 25 years and has terraced areas for seating and water features along with mature plants and trees.

The front door goes into the vestibule and then another glass door leads into the hall.

The central hall has all rooms leading from it and is laid out as a bungalow with stairs down to the large basement area. There is a feature brick wall and a new tartan carpet. The hall has in total three cupboards for linen and coat storage. There is a glass door that separates bedroom2 and 3 and the shower room from the rest of the house so could be used as an annexe or self catering accommodation.

This splendid large lounge has double glass doors from the hall into the room and has 3 large windows with views out over the countryside it is south and west facing making this a very bright room. The room is split level and has a raised dining area with two steps down to the living room. The open fire has a marble hearth and surround and is finished with an oak mantle. A cream carpet and tweed curtains are included in sale.

The dining area is raised above the lounge and has stunning views across the farm land and beyond. The dining area is separated from the lounge by two steps and a wooden bannister.

The kitchen is bright and airy with wall and base units in a painted green colour and a laminate worktop which also creates breakfast bar with seating for 4. The wooden floor and blinds are included in sale along with the ceramic hob, eye level double oven, beaten copper cooker hood, an integrated fridge and freezer.

The utility is accessed via the kitchen and then leads out to the back garden. The room has a cupboard that houses the water tank and there is a washing machine and tumble drier with worktop above.

This snug family room is set off from the kitchen and then leads into the sun lounge via double glass doors. This room is presently used as the TV room and has tartan carpet and curtains included in the sale.

The sun lounge looks out over the surrounding fields and is west facing so therefore gets the afternoon sun and evening sunsets. With windows on all sides of the hexagonal shape it gives 180 degree views. The wooden floor and curtains are included in the sale

The family bathroom is very grand with the corner jacuzzi bath and steps leading into it and black tiles surround the bath creating shelving with a large mirror above. A large vanity unit with white storage and worktop is set in alcove with lighting above. The enclosed is a mains shower and has white tiling and a folding door and white wc. The room has been newly upgraded and has twinkling lights in the ceiling for when you are relaxing in the spacious bath. A chrome heated towel rail.

The master bedroom is very impressive with a wall of fitted wardrobes that extend around the bed and fitted drawers that go along under the window. There are a further 2 double wardrobes with mirrored doors on the fourth wall with a doorway into the en suite.

The en suite has a white WC, basin in beech vanity unit and overhead alcove with lighting and an enclosed shower.

Bedroom 2 looks out the front of the property and has views over the garden and out to the Dornoch Firth. A double room with a double fitted wardrobe , carpet and curtains included. Bedroom 3 is a double room and faces the rear of the property. A double wardrobe is in the room. Bedroom 4 is presently being used as an office/study.

A recently refurbished shower room with a corner shower enclosure in black sparkle wet wall with an electric shower. A spacious and modern grey vanity unit with chrome handles and a large lit mirror above is motion activated. A white WC and chrome electric towel rail.

This extra large double garage has electric door and leads to a work/store room at the back.

As well as the double garage and store room in the basement there are three other store rooms or workshops and a toilet. The stairs lead up to the house. The floor space of the basement (including garage) is 11 metres by 9 metres.

This impressive and mature garden has many terraced areas all around the property. There are greenhouses and sheds to the rear and a terrace patio to the front with views across the countryside. A tarmac driveway has ample parking for 5/6 cars. On the lower terrace there is a patio with an arbourer and lights fitted. There are water taps and feature and security lights around the property.

Dornoch is a historic, picturesque town situated just off the NC500 and A9 which is the main road from Inverness to John O’Groats on the east coast of Sutherland. Dornoch is ideally located for all outdoor pursuits, fishing, walking, heritage, nature and is home to the world famous Royal Dornoch Golf Course which sits alongside the first rated Dornoch beach.

The agents will consider offers over £395,000.

For more information visit HERE.