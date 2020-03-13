Architectural gem for offers over £8million

Seton Castle, a late architectural masterpiece designed by Robert Adam in 1789 and built using stone from Seton Palace (said to be Mary Queen of Scots’ favourite residence), has been launched onto the market.

Presented by Savills and Rettie, and situated within 10 miles of Edinburgh in the lush East Lothian countryside close to the sandy coastline and some of the world’s best golf courses, Seton Castle was in the Weymss family from the late 18th century until 2003: an unbroken ownership which served to preserve the integrity of the building and all its architectural glory.

In the last decade this consummate romantic Scottish castle has been updated to a superb standard for modern living.

The restoration project has been unbelievably thorough, with the use of original French oak flooring from the same period, painstakingly renewed ironwork, staircase and ceilings, along with a major upgrade of all services and the rebuilding of turrets, chimneys and parapets.

Professional interior designers were brought in to select and hang a fabulous array of silks, damasks, tweeds and wool from many celebrated names including Ralph Lauren, Mulberry, Zoffany, Osborne & Little and Christian Lacroix.

Inside, the castle is utterly breathtaking with exceptional original features at every turn.

Particular highlights are the parterre entrance courtyard with its arcade of arches; the Adam fanlight, grand Corinthian pillars and cantilevered stone staircase in the reception hall; the spectacular silk draped dining room with views to the Firth of Forth; the sublime drawing room with damask lined walls, glittering chandeliers and classic Adam fireplace; and the bright and welcoming morning room clad in warm colours and Scottish wools. Recent work has seen the installation of a chef’s dream of a kitchen, with double AGA and a vast range of cabinets; a state of the art gym and a billiard room.

The first floor is home to the wonderfully opulent master suite complete with double dressing rooms and a luxurious bathroom.

There are two further bedrooms and bathroom on this level, while upstairs on the second floor is a jewel of a refurbished library, a charming study and four further bedrooms – two with en suite bathrooms.

In addition to the main house there are two self contained apartments situated in the west wing, each with three bedrooms: Darnley Cottage and Bothwell Cottage (named after Mary Queen of Scots’ husbands, both of whom no doubt spent time at Seton Palace as was) are ideal for guest, extended family or staff accommodation.

There is also, up a discreet secret staircase, the fairytale ‘Hideaway’ – a romantic and atmospheric bedroom suite retreat. A marvellously intact original stable block houses a traditional tavern-style bar – a brilliant place to entertain friends and possibly the only castle with essentially its own private pub!

The 13 acres of grounds more than match the scale and grandeur of the castle, with a 15th century carriage bridge, formal lawns, grazing paddocks, parkland and wildflower meadows.

Jamie Macnab for Savills said: ‘Seton Castle is simply one of Scotland’s most significant and ravishing buildings, with eight centuries of history and legend carved deep in its walls. It is undeniably one of Robert Adam’s finest achievements. But it is more than that.

‘With the unstinting dedication and investment shown by recent owners, Seton Castle is now also a wonderfully comfortable and welcoming home.

‘It has been exquisitely renovated and decorated, the stone of old now brilliantly showcased with lavish but carefully considered textiles and an exemplary level of finish to suit modern living, while paying homage to Adam, his craftsmen and the generations who have gone before.’

The property has an asking price of offers over £8million.

Further details are available HERE and HERE.