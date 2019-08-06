Approval for new homes in Loch Lomond national park

Award-winning housebuilder Mactaggart & Mickel have secured approval for 88 new family homes in Drymen, of which a significant number will be affordable properties for rent and possibly sale.

Mactaggart & Mickel will work with Rural Stirling Housing and Stirling Council to deliver the affordable housing following a similar successful partnership at their nearby Killearn development.

The plans were approved by Loch Lomond & The Trossachs National Park Authority earlier this week.

The development will bring much needed new housing to Drymen, which has not seen any new housing on this scale for the last 30 years.

Importantly the development will also deliver a number of key benefits to the area such as an expanded public car park delivering 87 spaces including larger spaces for disabled people, motorhomes/touring caravans, and a new pedestrian and cycle path which will link the National Cycle Route on Gartness Road.

Other improvements will include new, accessible open space and a children’s play area, an additional pedestrian crossing on Stirling Road and a further crossing closer to the village school. Contributions from Mactaggart & Mickel will also be used to improve the local primary school.

Craig Ormond, director of Mactaggart & Mickel, said: ‘We are delighted to secure planning permission for new homes within the Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park and believe our proposals demonstrate the sensitivity of our approach, requiring extensive consultation and engagement over 14 months.

‘This is a great example of all stakeholders working together including the Community Council, the wider community and Loch Lomond & The Trossachs National Park. Their constructive feedback has been incorporated in our proposals.

‘The development will feature a range of properties from one-bedroom cottage flats, 2-3 bedroom terraced homes and 3-5 bedroom detached villas, all of which are designed to be in keeping with this lovely village location in the National Park. We hope to commence development soon following the success of our recent development in Killearn, six miles from Drymen.’

The site – to the east of the village – is on land bordered on the north by the Old Military Road and by Gartness Road on its southern boundary.