An indoor pool at impressive Victorian home

Beechwood is an impressive house in a private setting in a most desirable Scottish town.

Presented for sale by Savills, this property in Melrose was originally built in the 1870s as a Victorian house, the current property has been extended in recent years to include a stunning conservatory and indoor pool.

The stone building with slate roof sits comfortably amongst its grounds extending to about 1.37 acres, all within a peaceful and private residential area. The property has recently been re-decorated creating light and neutral accommodation.

On the ground floor there is a wide entrance hall, three well-proportioned reception rooms and kitchen. A series of smaller rooms offer fantastic ancillary space and include a boot room, rod room, artist’s studio, cloakroom, boiler room with stores and study.

From the kitchen, a large and light conservatory provides access to a paved courtyard outside and opens on to the large indoor swimming pool house which accommodates a 14m swimming pool. A sauna and spa pool are located on one side of the hall, with store room with potential to be turned into a steam room, plant room and changing room with twin showers and WC. On the other side of the hall is a versatile room currently used as a large home office but could be well suited as a home gym or games room.

The sweeping staircase from the main entrance hall leads up to the first floor where a spacious games room, master suite, five further bedrooms, two family bathrooms and a laundry room are located. From the laundry room there is access to the floored attic which covers the span of the swimming pool house below. There is fantastic potential to convert this into further accommodation with the necessary consents.

The staircase continues up to the second floor landing where three large bedrooms and a family bathroom are located.

A back staircase leads down from the laundry room to the rear hall near the kitchen. Further stairs lead down to the cellar where a wine store and further storage are located.

A high stone wall, mature trees and hedges provide a private boundary for the property. There is an electric gated entrance connected to the internal phone system. A stone gravel drive circles around a large island of lawn and mature trees to the front of the house, providing ample parking and turning space.

To the rear of the property are beautifully landscaped gardens with patio, courtyard with water fountain, kitchen garden and lawn previously used as a croquet lawn and for lawn tennis. A picturesque woodland pathway occupies a space between the boundary walls and the edge of the gardens. A greenhouse is connected to the property and is accessed from both the entrance hall, and patio outside.

For those who yearn for space and peace, yet need to be in comfortable striking distance of the city, Beechwood offers the buyer a virtually unparalleled opportunity to combine all the best of both worlds.

Nestled between the Eildon Hills and the River Tweed and voted in 2018 to be best place to live in Scotland by The Sunday Times, Melrose offers a remarkable combination of historic architecture, shopping, hotels and restaurants, cafes and professional services, all within easy access to glorious countryside.

What’s more, the town is easily commutable to Edinburgh Waverley in less than an hour from Tweedbank, which is just 1.5 miles away.

Within the town, Melrose Primary School and St Mary’s Preparatory School offer excellent schooling for younger children while local secondary schooling is available at Earlston High School. The independent schools of Edinburgh plus Belhaven in Dunbar and Longridge Towers near Berwick-upon-Tweed are all accessible. A modern GP’s medical centre in the town centre is supplemented by the Borders General Hospital on the outskirts of the town.

The highly successful Borders Book Festival, the hugely popular Rugby Sevens Tournament and variety of quality sporting activities such as game shooting, salmon and trout fishing, horse riding, hunting, golf, tennis and walking all contribute to the riches available on the doorstep.

The town is superbly located for easy travel access, with the train station at Tweedbank offering regular services north to Edinburgh, and the station at Berwick-upon-Tweed on the mainline to London. Edinburgh can be easily accessed by car on either the A68 or the A7, and the international airport is about 45 miles away.

The agents will consider offers over £1.5million.

Visit HERE to read more.