An impressive upper town house in the capital

A spectacular upper townhouse recently refurbished to a high standard has been brought to the property market.

Presented by Knight Frank, the house on Manor Place in Edinburgh’s West End, is accessed via a main door entrance at ground level. The entrance hall sets the tone, both in terms of the scale and the quality of the finish.

On the ground level, the kitchen/dining room is positioned to the rear and connects to the sitting room via double doors, creating excellent open plan living and entertaining space.

The bespoke contemporary kitchen features a large island unit, ample storage and high quality fixtures and fittings. The sitting room is flooded with natural light thanks to two large sash windows, and showcases lovely features including a fireplace and curved rear wall. The ground floor is completed by a large utility room/WC.

The elegant stairs to the upper floors are crowned by a beautiful cupola which provides natural light through the centre of the house. To the front of the first floor, the drawing room is breathtaking, providing incredible living space and a flexible entertaining area on a grand scale.

The impressive master bedroom is located to the rear and benefits from a stunning en suite shower room.

On the second floor is a well-proportioned guest bedroom with an en suite bathroom. There are also two further double bedrooms and a shower room.

Outside there are two dry-lined, under pavement cellars.

Other features:

•Designer kitchen with Siemens IQ7 integrated appliances, including main oven, combi steam oven, microwave oven, induction hob, warming drawer and Qooker boiling water tap

•Designer bathrooms with underfloor heating

•Specialist LED lighting features to cupola, hall and bathrooms

•Re-wired/plumbed and the roof, balcony and all external ironwork refurbished

•Doors/windows/shutters refurbished

•Sprinkler system, smoke and burglar alarms

Situated in the heart of Edinburgh’s prestigious West End, the property on Manor Place enjoys fashionable shops, boutiques, restaurants and bars within easy reach.

The property is a stone’s throw away from charming, cobbled William Street with its array of independent businesses, and is only a short walk from the retail, financial and commercial city centre in Princes Street and George Street. It also has easy access to Stockbridge and Haymarket Train Station.

Local amenities include the Drumsheugh Private Swimming Baths, the Edinburgh Sports Club, the Dean Tennis Club, numerous yoga studios and the Modern and Dean Art Galleries. There is easy access to the impressive Water of Leith walkway which leads to the Edinburgh cycle path network, whilst the open spaces of the Royal Botanic Gardens and Inverleith Park are within walking distance.

The area is particularly popular with families, with schools including St. George’s School For Girls, Erskine Stewart’s Melville Schools, Fettes College and The Edinburgh Academy all nearby.

The agents will consider offers over £1.45million.