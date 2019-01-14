An exclusive home close to the 18th at St Andrews

A beautiful home in an exclusive private cul-de-sac, close to the 18th fairway of the world famous Old Course and to The Royal and Ancient Golf Club, is now for sale.

Presented for sale by Savills, Cryanreuch is a late Arts and Crafts Voysey style villa. It is harled and painted white with sandstone window cills, tall brick chimneys and a pantile roof with overhanging eaves.

It was built for Colonel Hugh Morris Allen by Donald Mills of Mills & Shepherd with the original plans dated 18th April 1924. Mills and Shepherd contributed extensively to the architecture of St Andrews.

The house is a good example of their work and uses characteristic materials of brick, harling and pantiles. Internally they used a significantly lighter coloured oak with more delicate moulding and detailing, than in their other houses. The minstrel’s gallery that overhangs the staircase is an unusual feature.

The present owners have upgraded three of the bedrooms adding new bth or shower rooms and have created a new kitchen / family room to complement the fine, original reception rooms. There is a sophisticated security system throughout the premises.

The accommodation comprises:

Double door to vestibule; wooden glass panelled door to hall. Hall with stairs to first floor. Cloakroom with wash basin and separate WC.

Library with fitted cupboards and dado panelling, original varnished floorboards, working stone fireplace and French doors to garden.

Drawing room with bay window, working Adam style fireplace and double doors to dining room with arched recess and display cupboards.

Hall with under stairs cupboard (with fuse boards) and pantry with fitted cupboards. Kitchen / sitting room with fitted floor and wall cupboards incorporating sink, dishwasher, fridge, Classic 90 cooker and two sets of French doors to garden.

Back hall with skylight and fitted cupboard at north end, door to side of garage, study / bedroom five off, walk in north facing pantry with sink, cupboards and shelving. Bathroom with bath, WC and wash basin. Boiler, drying pulley and storage unit. Laundry with washing machine, dryer, fitted cupboards, sink and gas meter. Back door to garden and rotary clothes line.

Landing with cupboard and Minstrels Gallery off. East and south facing Master bedroom with fully fitted wardrobes, dressing table and drawer unit leading into en suite bathroom with jacuzzi, WC, sink, mirror unit and heated towel rail. South facing bedroom two with built in wardrobes leading into en suite bathroom with shower unit, WC, heated towel rail, wide sink with mirror unit above. Access to attic.

East facing bedroom three with built in wardrobes leading into en suite shower room, shower, wash basin with mirror unit above and heated towel rail. West facing bedroom four with fitted book shelves and walk in shelved cupboard. Walk in linen cupboard with shelving and skylight, internal window to bedroom four. Planning permission was granted to convert the walk in cupboard and linen cupboard to an en suite shower and WC facility.

Two driveways off Windmill Road, both with listed Gate Piers, leading to a large semi-circular tarmac parking area to the west of the house. Arch shaped gate leading to south facing sunken garden. Garage / workshop with up and over electronic door. Gate leading to bin storage area at side of garage.

Fully enclosed L shaped garden to south and west with walls around. Paved terrace outside library with low wall and steps down to sunken garden with pond. Stone bird bath, sun dial and urn. Wooden summer house with covered verandah outside and pantiles matching the main building.

The house is also well situated for the centre of St Andrews which can be reached by a footpath.

St Andrews provides good state schooling at Madras College and private co-educational schooling at St Leonards. There are other co-educational public schools near Perth (Glenalmond and Strathallan) and Dundee High School is within easy reach.

St Andrews is renowned worldwide as the Home of Golf. There are now seven golf courses at St Andrews including the Old Course which regularly hosts the Open Championship, the 150th scheduled to be played there in 2021.

There are many other golf courses in the area including two courses at St Andrews Bay, The Dukes Course, Kingsbarns, Crail and Elie.

St Andrews is also well known for its University which is one of the oldest in Britain (founded in 1413).

Access by rail, road and air is good. Leuchars railway station (four miles) is on the main Aberdeen to London line and provides a fast link to Dundee and Edinburgh. Edinburgh Airport, with its increasingly wide range of domestic and international flights, is only 50 miles away.

The agents will consider offers over £1.5million.

Click HERE for more details.