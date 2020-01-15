An exceptional home finished to a high standard

An exceptional detached country home, architecturally designed to take advantage of the views and finished to a superb specification inside and out, is now for sale.

Occupying a rural location between the Renfrewshire villages of Howwood and Lochwinnoch, Craigryan is a fine and spacious detached house that has been architecturally designed to take full advantage of the expansive countryside views.

At around 2,600 sq ft spread over two storeys, the property is dominated by an open plan ground floor comprising a superb kitchen with central island; dining room and family room.

There are five double bedrooms, a family bathroom and utility room on this level.

An impressive spiral staircase leads up to a large sitting room with wood burning stove and French doors out to a balcony – a fantastic place to sit out and admire the open outlook.

Also on the first floor are two further bedrooms, a shower room and the master suite with walk-in wardrobe and luxurious en suite bathroom.

An exceptional, detached home, Craigryan has been architecturally designed to take advantage of the views of the surrounding countryside. It is finished to a superb specification inside and out and further enhanced by a large double garage.

The villa is of modern construction and is extremely energy efficient with solar panels, extends to approximately 2600 sq feet and has a flexible seven bedroom layout.

The accommodation on the ground floor comprises an entrance hall with impressive spiral staircase leading to the upper accommodation and a general open plan layout consisting of a superb contemporary kitchen with breakfast island; dining room; family room; and five double bedrooms.

The accommodation on the ground floor is completed by the main bathroom and utility room. Upstairs offers a large sitting room with wood burning stove and gable patio doors which open out onto a balcony providing breathtaking views of the countryside.

There are two further bedrooms and the master suite with walk-in wardrobe and en suite bathroom with a Jacuzzi style bathtub. The main shower room completes the living accommodation.

Landscaped mature gardens include a duck pond and a verandah which is ideal for entertaining even during a Scottish summe.

The property includes a large double garage.

Peter Walker for Savills said: ‘At under 20 miles from Glasgow and just over 7 miles to the airport, the location of Craigryan combines both the peace of the countryside with fantastic accessibility. It is an imaginatively designed house, with an immaculate and stylish interior and plenty of light.’

Craigryan occupies a delightful position equidistant to the historic Renfrewshire villages of Lochwinnoch and Howwood. The property is set less than a five minute drive from the RSPB Lochwinnoch Reserve and the Castle Semple Visitor Centre at Castle Semple Loch.

Lochwinnoch was developed around a church established by the monks of Paisley Abbey in the 13th century. Primarily an agricultural centre, the village has developed into a highly sought after satellite of Greater Glasgow on the edge of Castle Semple Loch which plays host to a variety of water sports including windsurfing and sailing.

The village provides two restaurants, a café, three pubs, a curling club and the 18 hole Lochwinnoch Golf Club. Facilities include a bank, post office, GP surgery, shops and primary school.

The agents will consider offers over £475,000.