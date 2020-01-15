Farming in the era of sea eagles

Farmers and crofters affected by sea eagles are invited to the premiere of a short film highlighting the work being done to mitigate the problem.

The film, Crofting and Farming in the New Era of Sea Eagles, features crofters and farmers who have been working with Scottish Natural Heritage and the RSPB to overcome the negative impact of the birds.

It also includes contributions from sea eagle monitor farmers, SNH Sea Eagle Management Scheme staff, SAC Veterinary Services staff and the RSPB.

Andrew Kent and Rae McKenzie, from the SNH Sea Eagle Management Scheme, will speak at the event in Portree, Isle of Skye, together with sea eagle experts and call-off contractors Justin Grant and Lewis Pate.

The meeting will also look at:

· Results of trials from various sea eagle monitor farms throughout Scotland

· Paperwork required by end of December 2020 for current scheme participants

· Information for participants interested in applying from 2020

· Information about sea eagle behaviour and ecology

Andrew Kent said: ‘The SNH team working on the Sea Eagle Management Scheme look forward to the opportunity to meet with crofters and farmers on Skye to discuss how the scheme will work going forward.’

Janette Sutherland, senior consultant and area manager of SAC Consulting Portree/Skye, who is organising the event on behalf of the Farm Advisory Service (FAS), said: ‘This meeting will be invaluable for crofters and farmers who are interested in applying to the Sea Eagle Management Scheme. For those already in the scheme, the meeting will provide useful pointers about paperwork and other issues.’

The event is being held at West Highland College UHI, Portree, on 28 January from 7.30-9.30pm.

It is free to attend and is open to all, but places must be booked via the FAS website.