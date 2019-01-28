An Edwardian home offering comfortable living

A substantial three-bedroom Edwardian house is for sale in Moffat.

The principal part of a substantial home, Annandale is presented to the market by Knight Frank and has recently been divided to form two independent properties, the principal part of which is being offered for sale.

It has been sympathetically upgraded to provide a comfortable family accommodation over two storeys.

It has a magnificent staircase, the original doors and woodwork, ornate sitting room ceiling and leaded glass windows.

The entrance vestibule opens to the reception hall which provides a warm welcome with access to all the ground floor rooms and a timber staircase to the upper level.

The drawing room has a large bay window overlooking the garden together with a wood burning stove. On the opposite side of the hall is the dining kitchen which is fitted with traditional timber units and an Aga, and has ample space for informal dining.

There is a study/fourth bedroom which could also be used as a formal dining room if preferred. Completing the ground floor accommodation is a larder and a spacious utility room with back door.

A broad timber staircase rises to the first floor landing off which are a master bedroom with large bay window and dressing room with plumbing in place for en suite facilities if required and access to the balcony.

There is a second bedroom with large bay window with views to the Moffat hills, a third bedroom, a family bathroom and a shower room. All the bedrooms have the original fireplaces intact.

Outside, the property extends to just under half an acre of grounds, to include its own private entrance, driveway and generous parking area.

The house is surrounded by lawns and a beech hedge, with a stand of mature trees and shrubs beyond, screening it from the road.

The house is set within mature gardens on the edge of the pretty town of Moffat.

Moffat is a historical spa town with many local amenities including a good range of quality independent high street shops, supermarket, butcher, baker, delicatessen, cafes and restaurants as well as hotels and a golf course.

There is a more comprehensive range of shops and services in Dumfries and Carlisle, while Edinburgh and Glasgow are easily accessible both by car and public transport.

The town has a distinguished modern school in Moffat Academy which is a combined nursery, primary and secondary school.

Moffat is well positioned for the road network, being only 1½ miles away from the M74.

The agent is looking for offers over £380,000.

