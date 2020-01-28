An attractive period home with a modern extension

An outstanding village house offering fantastic period accommodation with a delightful garden is now on the market.

Presented by Galbraith, Castlebank House is a superb family house standing in a central position in the sought after village of Ceres.

With a charming stone facade under a slate roof, with modern extension to the rear, Castlebank House offers outstanding family accommodation over two levels.

At ground floor level the delightful well-proportioned main sitting room benefits from a working open fire whilst the family/music room offers excellent additional living space and could easily be used as a fifth bedroom if required.

To the back of the house is the wonderful open-planned kitchen/dining room/family room with glazed doors to the garden terrace and superb glazed seating/family area.

The useful garden room enjoys a lovely outlook over the garden with study off. Completing the ground floor accommodation is the cloakroom and utility room. There is access to the garage and store off the rear hall. Upstairs there are four well-proportioned bedrooms, one of which benefits from a walk-in dressing room.

There is also an external staircase linking bedroom four with the rear courtyard area. Completing the accommodation is the good sized family bathroom and hall/landing.

Good local services are available in the village including a post office, shop, café, pub and popular folk museum together with a thriving primary school. A wider offering is on hand in the bustling local county market town of Cupar, no more than a 10 minute drive to the north and which caters for virtually every need with a good mix of shops, supermarkets, restaurants and the like.

The ancient and historic university town of St Andrews is a short drive to the east, renowned worldwide as the Home of Golf and with a wonderful mix of facilities. To the north both Dundee and Perth are within comfortable driving distance and provide for all key city amenities, with Edinburgh less than one hour to the south.

The quaint village of Ceres stands in some glorious Fife countryside which is home to an array of wildlife and for the outdoor enthusiast offers access to a wide range of recreational pursuits including, walking, cycling, riding and golf.

The fishing villages of Fife’s quaint East Neuk which include Anstruther, Pittenweem and Crail are just short drive to the south and in terms of days out the wide open spaces of the Lomond Hills are close at hand.

There are a number of popular National Trust for Scotland properties in the area including Hill of Tarvit just outside Ceres, Kellie Castle and Falkland Palace. There are good sandy beaches at St Andrews, Tentsmuir, Kingsbarns and Elie.

State schooling is provided locally with a primary school in the village and secondary schooling in Cupar. In terms of private schooling there is St Leonards in St Andrews and The High School of Dundee.

There is a railway station in Cupar as well as Leuchars, Markinch and Ladybank. Edinburgh airport is about 45 minutes to the south.

For further information, visit HERE.

The agents will consider offers over £395,000.