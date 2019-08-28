An attractive estate by the banks of the river

A compact residential and farming estate is on the property market for offers over £2.85million.

Savills is marketing Culquoich, an estate of 975 acres, situated in a beautiful position on the banks of the River Don in an area favoured by the Royal family to the east of the Cairngorms National Park.

The estate is centred around the handsome 19th century Culquoich House, a most attractive six bedroom property set in lovely mature gardens.

The house has undergone significant renovation and extension and is now fully updated for modern living while still retaining many original features.

On the ground floor is a large dining kitchen with AGA, drawing room, family/dining room, sunroom, study, cloakroom/WC and gun room, while upstairs are six bedrooms (the master with en suite bathroom) and two further bathrooms.

The estate also includes three additional residential properties: Culquoich Farmhouse with five bedrooms; Culquoich Cottage with two/three bedrooms; and Upper Burns Cottage with three bedrooms.

All are pretty, period properties which could provide useful staff, residential letting or holiday rental accommodation.

The principal enterprise at Culquoich is its established deer farm which operates under the brand name of Strathdon Deer and sells to a major supermarket through the First Venison co-operative, of which Culquoich was a founding member.

The estate is well-known as one of the UK’s leading deer farms and currently runs 200 breeding hinds producing both venison and also as breeding stock for other farms. There are excellent facilities and most of the fields are double fenced with mature hedgerows which provide both shelter and environmental benefits.

Culquoich is well equipped with a range of modern and traditional farm buildings as well as equestrian facilities, while the land, which extends to some 975 acres, includes pasture, rough grazing, hill and woodland (both commercial and amenity).

Three miles of single bank trout fishing on the River Don is included in the sale, and the varied terrain across the estate means there are exciting opportunities for shooting and stalking as well as a pond for duck flighting.

Savills’ Evelyn Channing said: ‘With its backdrop of river, mountains, moors and Caledonian pine forests, Culquoich has a picture-perfect Highland setting and yet is just 32 miles from Aberdeen Airport.

‘The established deer farm is a readymade thriving commercial enterprise, while the sporting element on the estate is there to be further developed, which is in itself an enticing prospect.

‘Culquoich House is a particularly appealing centrepiece which has been beautifully updated with contemporary living and entertaining in mind, while the other three properties are also most attractive and can provide a steady income stream in addition to the farm.’

The agents will consider offers over £2,850,000

For more information click HERE.