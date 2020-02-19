An attractive country property in an idyllic location

Spacious high quality contemporary accommodation in an idyllic rural setting is now for sale.

Galbraith present 2 Bankhead Courtyard, an attractive country property close to St Andrews, with 2/3 reception rooms, and 4/5 bedrooms.

This property offers exceptionally attractive spacious accommodation over two floors and benefits from double glazing, oil fired central heating and a high specification of finish throughout.

The ground floor comprises spacious entrance hall/hall open to dining hall along with kitchen/breakfast room with utility off. The family room/bedroom five, double bedroom with en-suite shower room and cloakroom complete the ground floor.

Upstairs is the formal sitting room along with three double bedrooms (one with en-suite shower room), family bathroom and hall.

Several of the rooms benefit from good views over the surrounding fields and countryside.

There is a double garage and a good sized private garden to the front of the house with shared courtyard to the rear.

2 Bankhead Courtyard is an outstanding rural property forming part of a high-quality development by renowned local developers Gradual Peak, idyllically set in the rolling Fife countryside midway between Pitscottie and Peat Inn.

In terms of local amenities Peat Inn is home to one of Fife’s finest restaurants with the ancient and historic university town of St Andrews no more than a ten minute drive to the north-east. Renowned world-wide as the Home of Golf, the town offers a fine cosmopolitan mix of shops, restaurants, pubs and the like.

A short distance to the north-west is Cupar, the bustling local market/county town which has a good offering of facilities and a popular farmers’ market.

The thriving city of Dundee is about 35 minutes to the north with Perth less than 45 minutes to the north-west. Edinburgh is about an hour by road.

The glorious rolling Fife countryside that surrounds Bankhead is home to an array of wildlife and for the outdoor enthusiast offers ready access to a wide range of recreational pursuits including walking, riding, cycling and golf, with many highly rated courses within easy reach including the plethora of top courses in and around St Andrews.

The Old Course regularly hosts the British Open which is due to visit again in 2021 for its 150th anniversary. Challenging fishing and shooting may be taken locally with the wide open spaces of the Lomond Hills and several lovely sandy beaches including St Andrews, Tentsmuir, Kingsbarns and Elie also well within range.

For day trips there are a number of National Trust for Scotland properties in the area including Falkland Palace, Hill of Tarvit and Kellie Castle. The pretty fishing villages of Fife’s quaint East Neuk are just a short drive away.

State schooling is available locally with private schooling being provided at St Leonards in St Andrews and Dundee High School.

There are railway stations in Leuchars, Cupar, Ladybank and Markinch with Edinburgh airport just over forty five minutes to the south.

For further details, visit HERE.

The agents will consider offers over £375,000.