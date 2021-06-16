An area packed with natural capital for sale

A stunning area of Inverness-shire land rich in natural capital has come to the market.

Saddle Hill, a 1200-acre (486ha) property comprising open heather moorland and Caledonian pine trees will appeal to investors trying to fulfill environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) responsibilities.

Jon Lambert, partner at Goldcrest Land & Forestry Group said: ‘Much of the current discussion in the land markets revolves around carbon capture, ESG, sustainability, carbon credits, net-zero aspirations, peatland restoration and afforestation, all as a result of global climate change.

‘Saddle Hill offers glorious Caledonian pine, ecologically rich heather moorland, deep peat offering potential for peatland restoration, tree planting and rewilding opportunities and beautiful amenity. In our opinion it ticks all the boxes for natural capital.’

Saddle Hill, seven miles east of Inverness, is on the market for offers over £950,000. The sale includes a well-designed Caledonian pine scheme planted to imitate natural forest in 1999 and 2003.

The well-established and nicely spaced pines will continue to enhance the landscape and improve habitat diversity, subject to appropriate management. There is further potential for some tree planting.

Home to red and black grouse, golden plover, lapwing, pipits, skylarks, birds of prey and roe and red deer, Saddle Hill offers wonderful amenity with stunning views north to the Beauly Firth and Ben Wyvis, three burns and a lochan.

Mr Lambert said: ‘The owners’ enlightened management efforts have enhanced this precious area of land but various opportunities remain for the purchaser to continue this approach and care for the land in a sustainable fashion.

‘We are delighted to bring Saddle Hill to the market and it will be interesting to see how buyers react to the sale of this wonderful property. We are aware of a number of investors seeking climate-based land solutions and Saddle Hill offers an extremely rare opportunity. We believe it will generate significant interest.’

For further details please contact Jon Lambert at Goldcrest Land & Forestry Group on 0131 378 6122 or email office@goldcrestlfg.com.

