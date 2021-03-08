A working organic croft on a Scots island for sale

A rare and unique lifestyle opportunity to acquire a 70 acre organic working croft set on the fringe of the coastal village of Bunessan on the ever-popular Isle of Mull has arisen.

Presented by Bell Ingram, and originally constructed in 1911, the cottage at High Lee is a beautifully presented one and a half storey property, nestled within mature gardens and enjoying wonderful open views to the front and rear. The front elevation faces south west, benefitting from hours of natural daylight and sunshine.

The accommodation enjoys a bright and airy feel throughout, thanks to a combination of neutral décor and wooden finishes, with many of the original period features thoughtfully retained.

Entrance is from the front, with a porch leading through to a central hallway. To the left, a family sitting room enjoys views to the front gardens and is warmed through by an open-grate fire which is set within a tiled hearth.

To the right of the hallway, the dining room enjoys views to the front and side gardens, thanks to dual aspect windows.

A log burning stove sits within a brick lined fireplace, offering warmth and comfort in equal measure. The room is easily large enough to accommodate a six-seater dining table, creating the perfect place to entertain family and friends.

A farmhouse-style kitchen is located at the rear of the property, comprising of a combination of wooden kitchen units complimented by a solid beech worktop. Stylish white wall tiles provide a contrasting wall finish, with quarry tile flooring providing a hardy floor finish. Adjacent to the kitchen, the utility room also offers additional storage and benefits from a ground floor WC.

Stairs lead from the central hallway to the upper floor where accommodation is provided by way of two double bedrooms, each with open views to the front. Both rooms feature an element of storage space, with one housing the hot water heating cylinder.

Situated centrally, the family bathroom is accessed from the upper landing and features a white, three-piece bathroom suite, with an electric over-bath shower. A Velux window is set in the roof, flooding the room with natural daylight.

The cottage sits within surrounding well-tended gardens, comprising of a selection of trees, shrubs and bushes. A large area of lawn is located to the front of the property, giving further access to a number of vegetable gardens which produce a whole range of fruit and vegetables.

The gardens further extend to a number of paddocks and fenced in-bye fields which form part of the croft. Parking for several vehicles is located adjacent to the property.

Presenting a wonderful lifestyle opportunity, High Lee croft land surrounds the house and gardens, extending to approximately 70.9 Acres (28.7 Ha). The land consists of two hay meadows, two fields, a hill park and rough grazing hill, along with paddocks and woodland. The croft rises to the rear of the house, following the contours of a gently sloping hillside and offering stunning panoramic views across the surrounding coastal region.

The croft is registered and applicable for crofting grants and entitlements for agricultural subsidy (available by separate negotiation). The property also offers potential for diversification to tourism activities, but equally offers total privacy for those looking to enjoy a quieter life.

The croft supports various farm livestock and offers the purchaser the opportunity to continue in the same vein. The land is unspoilt, private and a peaceful haven for wildlife, with deer, eagles, hen harriers, woodcock and snipe all frequently observed.

The land and its outbuildings are subject to the Crofting Tenure and, as such, must abide by crofting rules and regulations.

High Lee Croft is situated on the fringe of the coastal village of Bunessan on the picturesque Isle of Mull, the second largest island within the Inner Hebrides. The village of Bunessan boasts a thriving community, with amenities including a medical centre, primary school, fire station, two shops, post office and village hall. The island bus route also serves the village and provides a regular transport link to the ferry port of Craignure.

The island is easily accessible from the mainland ferries from Oban and Lochaline. There is also a small airstrip at Glenforsa suitable for private aircraft and a main line train service operating several times daily between Glasgow and Oban – some connecting directly with the ferries.

Mull boasts an extraordinary and diverse range of scenery, wildlife and leisure activities which brings large numbers of visitors throughout the year. The island also hosts a number of music and arts festivals plus the annual Tour of Mull car rally. In the sea surrounding Mull there are various trips provided to local puffin and seal colonies and to Iona, as well as the island of Staffa where many tourists visit Fingal’s Cave.

The agents will consider offers over offers over £475,000.