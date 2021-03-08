Georgina McMaster exhibits at the Green Gallery

The Green Gallery is hosting an online spring exhibition of work by Georgina McMaster.

Taking place on Saturday, March 13, it will be available on the gallery’s website from 10am, and there will be a live tour on Facebook at 11am.

Georgina McMaster is one of Scotland’s most exciting contemporary artists. Her art work explores aspects of our natural environment and specifically the animals around us.

In using largely blank background in her paintings, she makes the animal the prominent and significant subject while using careful compositional techniques to give and bring out the animal’s personality and character.

A spokesman said: ‘We are delighted to present an online Spring exhibition featuring Georgina this Saturday March 13. Work will be available online from 10am at www.greengallery.com

‘At 11am join Becky on Facebook for a live tour of the work which will be hung in our Dollar gallery, hopefully providing our viewers with a change of scene and the locals with a welcome distraction.

‘We hope you enjoy the online show and that it’s not too much longer until we’re welcoming you back to the gallery. Don’t forget we are still offering free UK delivery throughout March.

‘Finally, with Mother’s Day on the 14th it’s not too late for us to post a little something direct to mums for those who haven’t seen them in a while! Check out some ideas on Instagram.’