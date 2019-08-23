A versatile bungalow in an area of natural beauty

An impressive detached bungalow in an excellent residential location has been brought to the market for the first time.

Windsmere, in Parkdaill, Hawick, is an impressive detached bungalow which was built by the current owner in 1952/53.

Presented by Galbraith, the generally bright, versatile and well maintained family sized accommodation is all at ground floor level and benefits from oil fired central heating. There is good built in storage space including a spacious floored attic with loft ladder access and electric lights.

Windsmere has a large, level garden which extends to approximately 0.89 acres. The garden is nicely landscaped and includes lawns, borders, shrubs, clothes drying area, patio, gravel and a good tarred driveway with generous car parking/ turning space adjacent to the property.

The useful range of outbuildings includes a spacious double garage (with electricity), workshop (with electricity), garden shed, caravan shelter, lean- to conservatory and playhouse/den.

The back garden appears to be large enough for a second house to be built on it—subject to obtaining the necessary planning consent. No enquiries have been made to Scottish Borders Council in this respect.

Windsmere enjoys an excellent location in a sought after residential area on the south west edge of Hawick. The property has a southerly aspect to the front.

Whilst Windsmere benefits from being on the edge of Hawick the town centre is within fairly level walking distance. Wilton Park is within easy reach.

Hawick is the largest town in the Scottish Borders and has a wide range of facilities and professional services. The town has both primary and secondary schools along with a good range of shops, sporting and recreational amenities.

The surrounding countryside is noted for its natural beauty and caters for sporting and outdoor enthusiasts.

Hawick straddles the A7 which links Edinburgh with Carlisle and the town has good road links with the other principal towns in the Scottish Borders. The Borders Railway, with its regular service to Edinburgh, is within comfortable driving distance of Hawick.

The property has a guide price of £350,000.

