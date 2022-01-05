A terraced home with wonderful harbour views

A beautiful home with impressive views over a harbour has been brought to the market.

Presented by Paton & Co, 3 Harbour Road is a charming and well-presented three bedroom terraced house overlooking Seahouses harbour, situated within the popular coastal village of North Sunderland.

Being tucked away from the town centre means peace and quiet and harbour views, yet within a short walk of the hustle and bustle of Seahouses High Street.

The property is in excellent condition and offers upside down living over two storeys. The house comprises of an open plan living area, three double bedrooms (two en-suite), a family bathroom and two balconies overlooking the busy harbour.

Seahouses has become a very popular seaside holiday destination and place to live, with a beautiful sandy beach, golf courses and a bustling harbour where you can see fishing boats returning with their catches.

Also, from Seahouses harbour you can take a trip with a local tour company, to visit the Farne Islands, famous for the National Trust bird sanctuaries, seal colony and local Heroine, Grace Darling.

This coastline is also excellent for scuba diving with diving available around the Farne Islands and surrounding wrecks.

Seahouses has excellent facilities including shopping, cafés, restaurants and an eighteen-hole golf course. The famous Bamburgh Castle can be seen from Seahouses and is only two miles away.

Seahouses is 16 miles from Alnwick, 22 miles south from Berwick-upon-Tweed and 50 miles from Newcastle.

The historic market town of Berwick-upon-Tweed, with its Elizabethan walls and Georgian architecture offers a wide range of local and national shopping facilities, including five supermarkets, five national banks and numerous retailers.

Berwick Upon Tweed also has schooling for all ages as well as the long-established private school Longridge Towers.

Berwick also boasts a fine arts theatre, a number of sports clubs, pleasant restaurants and public houses serving real ale.

Berwick is well served for commuting and remote working throughout the country; it has a mainline railway station that frequently connects to both Edinburgh and Newcastle in 45 minutes and London in circa 3.5 hours. The A1 trunk road also provides good road access to north and south.

North Northumberland is a beautiful county and offers diverse landscapes from its Heritage Coastline with miles of un-spoilt beaches and areas of historical interest such as Holy Island, Bamburgh Castle, Dunstanburgh Castle and the Farne Islands, whilst inland are the Cheviot Hills and the rolling countryside of national parks. To the north is the Scottish Borders renowned for its shooting and fishing.

The agents will consider offers over £750,000.