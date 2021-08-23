A stunning lodge in a perfect tranquil location

A truly remarkable purpose built Canadian cedar lodge house has been brought to the market.

Presented by Savills, Kirkfield Gardens in Kirkfiueld Bank, Lanarkshire, is truly unique and offers not only an idyllic and tranquil setting but also extremely flexible living space.

Finished to the highest of standards it is a remarkable purpose built Canadian cedar lodge. The property benefits from around 2.3 acres of grounds and is completely private.

The internal accommodation comprises a welcoming reception hall leading to a stunning semi open plan dining kitchen and drawing room.

The kitchen by CMC Design features marble work tops and beautifully hand crafted base and wall mounted units; it is an amazing entertaining space that is ideal for a large family.

On the ground floor there is also a study, TV room, utility and WC. A stylish staircase leads up to the first floor where there are four bedrooms, all of which have en suites. Each bedroom benefits from high vaulted ceilings with exposed beams.

Attached to the house there is a large garage, with room for at least three cars and above this, accessed by a breezeway and staircase there is a studio which is perfect for a home office, games room or indeed a gym. There is also a new four car garage building.

Among the property’s most appealing features are the two self contained apartments.

Offering an open plan lounge and kitchen in each, along with a bedroom and en suite, these apartments could provide a useful income stream and also ideal if required for an extended family.

This is an exceptional opportunity for expanding this business opportunity especially in the current climate where UK holidays and weekly rentals are proving more and more popular.

Some other notable benefits of the house are the separate wine cellar in the garden, the stunning wooden decking and verandah that wraps the whole way around the house allowing you to take full advantage of any good weather throughout the whole day, underfloor heating throughout, solid oak flooring, Andersen double glazed windows and gas central heating.

The gardens and grounds are mainly laid to lawn with mature trees for privacy. There is parking for several cars.

Savills’s property agent Peter Gillespie said: ‘I think this is a beautiful and utterly unique family home, wonderfully private and with lovely views. The upgraded pair of cottages can provide a useful income stream, adding to the huge attraction of this property.’

For further details, visit HERE.

The agents will consider offers over £995,000.