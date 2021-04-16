A stunning Georgian home in Edinburgh for £5 million

One of Edinburgh’s finest houses, nestled in private, beautifully screened and walled grounds, is now for sale.

Presented by Savills, Innerwick House is located in the much sought after Murrayfield district of Edinburgh.

A high amenity area, the property is well located for access to a wide range of excellent private schools, the financial district and all cultural and sporting amenities around the city.

Innerwick House is a beautifully presented and well appointed stone built Georgian house, sympathetically extended in Edwardian times to provide superb family accommodation set over two principal floors.

The property was comprehensively refurbished and reconfigured in the late 1990s by the acclaimed Lorn Macneal Architects to create free-flowing family living and reception space on the ground floor, complemented by five generous double bedrooms and five bathrooms making this an exceptional family home.

Of particular note are the original period features, the elegant drawing and dining rooms and the wonderful open plan dining kitchen and family living room.

There is an extensive cellar below providing useful storage space.

The house is approached by a drive-in, drive-out gravelled drive providing ample parking as well as access to a car port.

A colourful front garden is well screened by a number of mature trees, while to the rear of the house there is a paved stone terrace and a sizeable lawn with beautifully landscaped borders surrounding.

To the west side of the garden there is a delightful water feature with a summer house, and to the rear of the garden there is a gardener’s pavilion with wood panelled Den above.

The Old Coach House is set to the northern boundary and has courtyard parking in front.

The property has been successfully let on short-term holiday lets providing a substantial income, with the accommodation including hall, breakfasting kitchen with utility room off, office/ bedroom three, shower room and open plan dining room and drawing room with Minstrel’s gallery above.

Upstairs, there are two bedrooms and an en suite bathroom. To the rear of The Coach House there is a paved garden.

Property agent Ben Fox said: ‘A particularly fine Georgian house in one of Edinburgh’s most sought after areas. The addition of the Old Coach House, set within the grounds, make this even more unusual.’

Murrayfield is long established as one of the most desirable suburbs of Edinburgh. Situated just over a mile from the city centre, the area is convenient for access out of town to the airport.

There are excellent road links and regular buses run frequently in both directions. The area is particularly popular with families, with schools including St George’s School for Girls, Erskine Stewart’s Melville Schools, Fettes College and The Edinburgh Academy all within easy reach.

Murrayfield Golf Course is located close by and Ravelston Golf Club is also within easy walking distance.

There are a number of other sporting and leisure facilities close by, including the Murrayfield Ice Rink and picturesque walks along the Water of Leith.

There is a good range of local shops in Roseburn and Stockbridge and the Craigleith Retail Park is a short car journey.

For further details, visit HERE.

The property has an asking price of £5 million.