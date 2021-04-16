Scotland’s favourite takeaway foods are revealed

In the year when ordering in became the new eating out, Indian has been hailed as the Scots’ favourite dish to dig into from the comfort of their homes in 2020.

The South East Asian cuisine was so popular, it made up for a whopping quarter (24%) of Just Eat’s total orders last year.

With Scots increasingly enjoying their favourite meals at home throughout lockdown, comparing 2020 to its predecessor, takeaway orders in Scotland rose by 31% and have increased by 6822% over the last decade.

Looking into the past decade of food delivery, Just Eat’s new Takeaway Race findings reveal Scotland’s favourite meals when it comes to ordering in over the last 10 years.

Analysing millions of orders for every cuisine on offer, the food delivery giant has gone on to reveal the 2020 runners-up, with Chinese taking second spot, with fish and chips third.

Vegan food orders in particular, have seen a 144% YOY increase from 2019-2020.

Taking Scotland’s top choices for 2020, growth over the last five years seems to differ significantly, with Chinese and Italian seeing smaller growths but chicken and desserts really seeing an uptake in popularity.

Some of the cuisines that have experienced the biggest growth in popularity include Middle Eastern (up 30731.25%), British (up 3246.66%) and Nepalese (up 2889.93%).

Just Eat has also seen a huge increase in the number of healthy orders placed through the platform with ‘healthy’ food orders rising by 4852% in the last year alone.

The Just Eat study also reveals the top ordered cuisines for the last 10 years. Not only has Indian won top spot in 2020, it seems it also takes the crown for the ‘Best Consecutive Record’ category, single handedly monopolising the ‘top ordered’ spot for the last ten years.

Interestingly, it seems Scots have a habit for returning to what they know and love when feeling indulgent, with Indian dominating the last decade’s takeaway ordering.

However it looks as if, even the a treat here and there can get a little monotonous, with the demand for healthy food becoming ever more notable.